2022 National Prevention Week to Be Celebrated in Wagoner County

National Prevention Week is a national public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health. The three primary goals of National Prevention Week are to:

• Involve communities in raising awareness of substance use and mental health issues and in implementing prevention strategies, and showcasing effectiveness of evidence-based prevention programs;

• Foster partnerships and collaborations with federal agencies and national organizations dedicated to improving public health; and

• Promote and disseminate quality substance use prevention and mental health promotion resources and publications.

Originally, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) chose this timing because it is near the start of summer, an important time for school, communities, and prevention professionals to re-focus on prevention. Adolescents and full-time college students most often use substances for the first-time during June or July, according to SAMHSA's National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) data on adolescents.

The week will kick-off in Wagoner with Mayor Albert Jones presenting a proclamation on Monday, May 9, 10:15 a.m., at the Lincoln Enrichment Center, 902 MLK Blvd. Other events will take place at schools, churches, communities, online, on the radio, and with first responders and judicial staff.

“We will be celebrating 2022 National Prevention Week in Wagoner County with nine different activities. We hope the community will join us as we emphasize the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health,” said Dr. Suzanne M. Salichs, Grants Director, Wagoner Community Hospital.

For additional information about the 2022 National Prevention Week activities, or the RCORP Implementation Grant, contact Dr. Salichs at 918-614-5523.