2021 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show sets new premium sale record with $100,000

Exhibitors from both Coweta and Porter came together in a bid for livestock championship glory at the 2021 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show, held Feb. 18-20 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds.
The event allows youth to work and showcase their goat, lamb, swine and cattle projects in the show arena while competing for the prestigious titles of grand champion and reserve grand champion.
Porter Agricultural and FFA Teacher Brad Criner said exhibitors were excited about the show this year after many of last year’s events were interrupted due to COVID-19.
“Super response from exhibitors as far as being ready and being excited about coming back and showing everything,” he said. “Everything was kind of jerked away for a moment and we've tried to make this year as absolutely normal as possible. The kids responded very well as far as just being ready, having the livestock ready to go.”
Criner noted that the community also seemed ready for the show.
“I think the community was ready to get out and see our youth in action. As far as crowd, I thought the crowds were good every day,” he said.
In fact, crowds were so good that the show even set a new record of $100,000 in premium sales and additional add-ons during its last night, nearly $20,000 more than in 2020.
“We had another record year,” said Criner. “We're greatly appreciative of the people who come to the auction and spend their money. FFA is a very old program and it teaches kids so many great lessons. Without our supporters, it would be impossible to do this. These kids, that’s how they get their money to buy their next animal is at the premium sale. So, it's kind of a continuous circle.”
Criner reflected on the show as a whole and said organizers are already excited for next year.
“This year all the livestock looked great. Probably the best thing that I saw is how pleasant kids were to other kids from one community to the other.There was no disruption, there was no chaos and there was no smack talk. It was just all about ‘good jobs’ and ‘congratulations’ and kids doing what they're supposed to be doing in life. We’re excited for next year,” he said.
The following results have been posted for this year’s show.
The Wagoner County American-Tribune would like to thank the Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show Board of Directors, as well as Cassie Freise with Freise Frame Photography.
LAMBS
Senior Showmanship – Hailey Secrest, Coweta FFA, 1st and overall
Intermediate Showmanship – Alanna Gonzales, Porter 4-H/FFA, 1st
Junior Showmanship – Abigail Conner, Coweta 4-H, 1st
Dorset
Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion.
Hair
Baylen Brinlee, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion.
Hampshire
Class 1 – Alanna Gonzales, Porter 4-H/FFA, 1st and breed champion and grand champion; Baylen Brinlee, Porter 4-H, 2nd and Asher Gonzales, Porter 4-H/FFA; 3rd.
Class 2 – Hailey Secrest, Coweta FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Kaylyn Pool, Coweta FFA, 2nd and Jaylynn Peck, Coweta FFA, 3rd.
Natural
Class 1 – Bryleigh Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 1st and Roxie Brown, Coweta 4-H, 2nd
Class 2 – Baylen Brinlee, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Alanna Gonzales, Porter 4-H/FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Abigail Conner, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Jaylynn Peck, Coweta FFA, 4th and Kaylyn Pool, Coweta FFA, 5th.
Shropshire
Jon White, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Afton Becker, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Bryleigh Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 3rd.
Southdown
Afton Becker, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion and Conner Payne, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion
Speckled
Jon White, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Afton Becker, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Kaylyn Pool, Coweta FFA, 3rd.
Suffolk
Wiley Thomas, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion and Jon White, Porter FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion
Cross
Class 1 – Asher Gonzales, Porter 4-H/FFA, 1st and 2nd; Abigail Conner, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Wiley Thomas, Coweta 4-H, 4th and Abigail Conner, Coweta 4-H, 5th.
Class 2 – Jaylynn Peck, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion and reserve grand champion; Alanna Gonzales, Porter FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Roxie Brown, Coweta FFA, 3rd.
GOATS
Senior Showmanship – Miley Yochum, Porter 4-H, 1st and overall
Junior Showmanship – Jacey Harp, Coweta FFA, 1st
Market Goat
Class 1 – Miley Yochum, Porter 4-H, 1st and grand champion; Wiley Thomas, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve grand champion; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 4th and Jacey Harp, Coweta FFA, 5th.
Class 2 – Madison McKinney, Porter FFA, 1st and 2nd; Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 3rd and Kayden Herd, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Doe Goat
Class 1 – Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 1st and grand champion; Miley Yochum, Porter 4-H, 2nd and reserve grand champion; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 3rd and Bryleigh Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 4th.
Class 2 – Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 1st; Wiley Thomas, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 4th; Jacey Harp, Coweta FFA, 5th; Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 6th and Koltan Satterfield, Coweta 4-H, 7th.
SWINE
Senior Showmanship – Kinzee Todd, Porter FFA, 1st and overall
Intermediate Showmanship – Gracie Rains, Coweta FFA, 1st
Junior Showmanship – Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 1st
BERKSHIRE
Class 1 – Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, 1st; Melanie Shaw, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Melanie Zeimet, Coweta, 3rd; Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 4th and Joleigh Fleetwood, Coweta, 5th.
Class 2 – Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Ryder Ratliff, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Kaylen Taylor, Coweta FFA, 4th and Kayla DeWeese, Coweta FFA, 5th.
Chester
Roxie Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Payton Treat, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Olivia Harrington, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Brent Krumsiek, Coweta FFA, 4th and Trenton Lang, Porter 4-H, 5th.
Duroc
Class 1 – Rylie Rush, Porter 4-H, 1st and reserve breed champion; Kendall Beller, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Karlie Guinn, Porter FFA, 3rd and Ryan Shaw, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Class 2 – Hailee Fletcher, Porter FFA, 1st; Andrea Rush, Porter 4-H/FFA, 2nd; Ryder Ratliff, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Teyha Hale, Coweta FFA, 4th; Lindy Haner, Coweta FFA, 5th and Mia Cole, Coweta 4-H, 6th.
Class 3 – Tristyn Nelson, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion; Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Sierra Holmes, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Jeter Ketenbrink, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Trenton Lang, Porter 4-H, 5th and Brent Krumsiek, Coweta FFA, 6th.
Hampshire
Class 1 – Kinzee Todd, Porter 4-H/FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Rylie Rush, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Kendall Guinn, Porter FFA, 3rd; Aubrey Skinner, Coweta, 4th; Meghan Randall, Coweta 4-H, 5th and Stetson Webb, Coweta 4-H, 6th.
Class 2 – Colt Gray, Porter 4-h, 1st; Gabby Todd, Porter 4-H/FFA, 2nd; Kelcie Rush, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Olivia Harrington, Coweta FFA, 4th; Roxie Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 5th; Emersyn Eischen, Coweta 4-H, 6th; Britney White, Coweta, 7th and Rebel Shultz, Coweta FFA, 8th.
Class 3 – Andrea Rush, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Gracie Rains, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 4th; Kiley Beller, Coweta 4-H, 5th; Chad Lawson, Coweta FFA, 6th; Lane McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 7th and Meghan Randall, Coweta 4-H, 8th.
Class 4 – Brody Peck, Coweta 4-H, 1st; Melanie Shaw, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Sierra Shipman, Coweta FFA, 3rd and Teyha Hale, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Poland
Hailee Fletcher, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Brody Peck, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Kendall Guinn, Porter FFA, 4th; Michael Horn, Coweta FFA, 5th; Jeter Ketenbrink, Coweta, 6th and Rebel Shultz, Coweta FFA, 7th.
Spot
Class 1 – Kendall Beller, Coweta 4-H, 1st and reserve breed champion; Maggie Kirkley, Porter 4-H/FFA, 2nd; Andrea Rush, Porter 4-H/FFA, 3rd; Melanie Zeimet, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Lane McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 5th; Aubrey Skinner, Coweta 4-H, 6th and Ashton Skinner, Coweta 4-H, 7th.
Class 2 – Will Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st breed champion; Karlie Guinn, Porter FFA, 2nd; Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Sierra Holmes, Coweta, 4th; Abigail Conner, Coweta 4-H, 5th and Kayla DeWeese, Coweta FFA, 6th.
York
Kendall Guinn, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Gracie Rains, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Chad Lawson, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Will Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 4th; Jeter Ketenbrink, Coweta 4-H, 5th; Jaylynn Peck, Coweta, 6th and Brent Krumsiek, Coweta FFA, 7th.
Cross
Class 1 – Kinzee Todd, Porter FFA, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Rhilee Denton, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Kelcie Rush, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Melanie Seimet, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Colt Gray, Porter 4-H, 5th; Sierra Holmes, Coweta FFA, 6th; Logan McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 7th; Dax Hale, Coweta FFA, 8th and Aubrey Skinner, Coweta 4-H, 9th.
Class 2 – Tristyn Nelson, Coweta FFA, 1st; Gracie Rains, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Abigail Conner, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Rylie Rush, Porter 4-H, 5th; Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, 6th; Lindsey Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 7th and Meghan Randall, Coweta 4-H, 8th.
Class 3 – Olivia Harrington, Coweta FFA, 1st place; Kiley Beller, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Kaylie Treat, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Karlie Guinn, Porter FFA, 4th; Brody Peck, Coweta 4-H, 5th; Ryder Ratliff, Coweta 4-H, 6th; Stella Webb, Coweta 4-H, 7th and Trenton Lang, Porter 4-H, 8th.
Class 4 – Gabby Todd, Porter 4-H, 1st, reserve breed champion and reserve grand champion; Kinzee Todd, Porter FFA, 2nd; Chad Lawson, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Kaylie Treat, Coweta FFA, 4th; Tehya Hale, Coweta FFA, 5th; Lindy Haner, Coweta FFA, 6th; Rusty Treat, Coweta FFA, 7th; Mathew Watkins, Coweta 4-H, 8th; Casey Valladao, Coweta FFA, 9th; Ryan Shaw, Coweta FFA, 10th; Stetson Webb, Coweta 4-H and Rusty Treat, Coweta FFA, 12th.
CATTLE
Senior Showmanship – Brayden Hansen, Coweta FFA, 1st and overall
Intermediate Showmanship – Ashtin Conner, Coweta FFA, 1st
Junior Showmanship – Beau Conner, Coweta 4-H, 1st
HEIFERS
Angus
Mia Schauffler, Coweta FFA, breed champion
Braunvieh
Baiker King, Coweta FFA, breed champion and reserve breed champion
Chianina
Class 1 – Brayden Hansen, Coweta FFA, 1st; Averie Theodore, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Brooke Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 3rd and Shelbi Cole, Porter 4-H, 4th.
Class 2 – Addie Waller, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion; Kragen Bristol, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Jaxton Edwards, Coweta FFA, 3rd.
Hereford
Bryce Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Hayden Von Holt, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Bryleigh Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 3rd.
Maine
Brayden Hansen, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion and Jaxton Edwards, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Red Angus
Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion.
Shorthorn
Sierra Shipman, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion, Tyler Davis, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Sierra Shipman, Coweta FFA, 3rd.
Simmental
Class 1 – Addie Criner, Porter FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Mia Schauffler, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Dixon Davis, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Brooke Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 4th and Jax Davis, Porter 4-H, 5th.
Class 2 – Wiley Hansen, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion and grand champion; Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 2nd and Jax Davis, Porter 4-H, 3rd.
Commercial
Class 1 – Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 1st; Adyson Von Holt, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Lily Conner, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Beau Conner, Coweta 4-H, 4th and Logan McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 5th.
Class 2 – Johnny Conner, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion and reserve grand champion; Afton Becker, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Coltin Turner, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Ashtin Conner, Coweta 4-H, 4th and Kenli Cole, Porter 4-H, 5th.
Class 3 – Wiley Hansen, Coweta 4-H, 1st and reserve breed champion; Logan McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Kaylor Anderson, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Shelbi Cole, Porter 4-H, 4th; Coltin Turner, Coweta FFA, 5th and Tyler Davis, Coweta FFA, 6th.
STEERS
Class 1 – Lane Kester, Coweta FFA, Class 1 champion; Lily Conner, Coweta FFA, Class 1 reserve champion; Cade Conner, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Hank Searcy, Coweta FFA, 4th and Jaxton Edwards, Coweta FFA, 5th.
Class 2 – Ashtin Conner, Coweta FFA, Class 2 champion and grand champion; Lily Conner, Coweta FFA, Class 2 reserve champion and reserve grand champion; Addie Criner, Porter FFA, 3rd; Brooke Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 4th; Brayden Hansen, Coweta FFA, 5th and 6th and Ashtin Conner, Coweta FFA, 7th.