2021 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show sets new premium sale record with $100,000

Exhibitors from both Coweta and Porter came together in a bid for livestock championship glory at the 2021 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show, held Feb. 18-20 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds.

The event allows youth to work and showcase their goat, lamb, swine and cattle projects in the show arena while competing for the prestigious titles of grand champion and reserve grand champion.

Porter Agricultural and FFA Teacher Brad Criner said exhibitors were excited about the show this year after many of last year’s events were interrupted due to COVID-19.

“Super response from exhibitors as far as being ready and being excited about coming back and showing everything,” he said. “Everything was kind of jerked away for a moment and we've tried to make this year as absolutely normal as possible. The kids responded very well as far as just being ready, having the livestock ready to go.”

Criner noted that the community also seemed ready for the show.

“I think the community was ready to get out and see our youth in action. As far as crowd, I thought the crowds were good every day,” he said.