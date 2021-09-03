 Skip to main content
2021 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce awards
2021 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce awards

Wagoner chamber awards

Teacher of the Year: Kimberly Watkins (left), presented by Masonic Lodge #98, Rick Moore.

 Justin Ayer

The 2021 winners of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce were announced at their annual awards banquet and auction at Patio on the Hill in Wagoner Thursday.

Teacher of the Year: Kimberly Watkins

President’s Awards: Renee Hughes, Barbie Chandler

Appreciation Award: Senator Kim David

Hall of Fame: Jeff Hamilton

Legacy Award: Cyrina lang

Hero of the Year: Wagoner County Health Department

Citizen of the Year: Roger Hayes

Non-profit of the year: Elk’s Lodge

Business of the year: Wagoner Delivery

Photos: 2021 Wagoner Chamber Awards Banquet

See photos of the winners of the 2021 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Auction.

1 of 9

