2021 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce awards

The newest Ron’s Hamburger and Chili location in Wagoner was originally set to open at the beginning of September, but now co- owner Lindsey Baber believes they won’t be open until the end of the month, or quite possibly into the beginning of October.
It’s taken about five years, but officials from Wagoner County, the city of Wagoner and the Wagoner Public Schools district came to terms on a land swap that is expected to generate improvements for years to come.
It’s the fear of the unknown for the majority of the people arriving at a shelter in Monroe, La. It's where Wagoner County Emergency Management crews, and other Oklahoma first responders, are stationed to help.