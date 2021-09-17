2021 Coweta Fall Festival Pageant: The winners

The 2021 Coweta Fall Festival Pageant was an immediate success for the “Back in the Saddle” celebration.
The grandstand was jam-packed Thursday, Sept. 16 for the crowning of new community royalty.
Big congratulations go to the 2021 winners:
Addison Waller — Miss Fall Festival
Kenlie Kilgore — Junior Miss Fall Festival
Molly Kilgore — Little Miss Fall Festival
Waller, 17, is the daughter of Jeff and Angi Waller. She is a senior at Coweta High School. She performed a hula hoop routine to “Jailhouse Rock”.
Kenlie Kilgore, 11, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore and Molly’s older sister. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She gave a vocal performance.
Molly Kilgore, 5, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore and Kenlie’s younger sister. She is a kindergarten student at Southside Elementary. She performed a gymnastics routine to “Kings and Queens”.
Other awards in the Little Miss Fall pageant include Shelby Brown, first runner-up and Outstanding Talent; Nealey Dean, second runner-up, Most Photogenic and People’s Choice; and Paisley Holmes for Best Decorated Bucket.
Rounding up the Junior Miss Fall pageant include Alyssa Scarborough, first runner up; Jordyn Tucker, second runner-up and Outstanding Talent; Emma Tobias, People’s Choice; and Saylor Weber, Best Decorated Bucket. Kenlie Kilgore and Alyssa Scarborough tied for Most Photogenic.
As for the Miss Teen Fall Festival pageant, other awards include Lily Weber, first runner-up and Highest Talent Score; Emily Hollingshed, second runner-up and People’s Choice; and Addison Waller, Most Photogenic.
The newly crowned Fall Festival royalty will represent Coweta in the coming year as community ambassadors for the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
