2021 Coweta Fall Festival Pageant: The winners

The 2021 Coweta Fall Festival Pageant was an immediate success for the “Back in the Saddle” celebration.

The grandstand was jam-packed Thursday, Sept. 16 for the crowning of new community royalty.

Big congratulations go to the 2021 winners:

Addison Waller — Miss Fall Festival

Kenlie Kilgore — Junior Miss Fall Festival

Molly Kilgore — Little Miss Fall Festival

Waller, 17, is the daughter of Jeff and Angi Waller. She is a senior at Coweta High School. She performed a hula hoop routine to “Jailhouse Rock”.

Kenlie Kilgore, 11, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore and Molly’s older sister. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She gave a vocal performance.

Molly Kilgore, 5, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore and Kenlie’s younger sister. She is a kindergarten student at Southside Elementary. She performed a gymnastics routine to “Kings and Queens”.