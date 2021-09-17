 Skip to main content
2021 Coweta Fall Festival Pageant: The winners
Pageant winners

Winners: Addison Waller (right), Kenlie Kilgore (left) and Molly Kilgore (bottom right).

 Justin Ayer

The 2021 Coweta Fall Festival Pageant was an immediate success for the “Back in the Saddle” celebration.

The grandstand was jam-packed Thursday, Sept. 16 for the crowning of new community royalty.

Big congratulations go to the 2021 winners:

Addison Waller — Miss Fall Festival

Kenlie Kilgore — Junior Miss Fall Festival

Molly Kilgore — Little Miss Fall Festival

Waller, 17, is the daughter of Jeff and Angi Waller. She is a senior at Coweta High School. She performed a hula hoop routine to “Jailhouse Rock”.

Kenlie Kilgore, 11, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore and Molly’s older sister. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She gave a vocal performance.

Molly Kilgore, 5, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore and Kenlie’s younger sister. She is a kindergarten student at Southside Elementary. She performed a gymnastics routine to “Kings and Queens”.

Other awards in the Little Miss Fall pageant include Shelby Brown, first runner-up and Outstanding Talent; Nealey Dean, second runner-up, Most Photogenic and People’s Choice; and Paisley Holmes for Best Decorated Bucket.

Rounding up the Junior Miss Fall pageant include Alyssa Scarborough, first runner up; Jordyn Tucker, second runner-up and Outstanding Talent; Emma Tobias, People’s Choice; and Saylor Weber, Best Decorated Bucket. Kenlie Kilgore and Alyssa Scarborough tied for Most Photogenic.

As for the Miss Teen Fall Festival pageant, other awards include Lily Weber, first runner-up and Highest Talent Score; Emily Hollingshed, second runner-up and People’s Choice; and Addison Waller, Most Photogenic.

The newly crowned Fall Festival royalty will represent Coweta in the coming year as community ambassadors for the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

For photo galleries, go to www.wagonercountyat.com or the Wagoner County American-Tribune Facebook page.

