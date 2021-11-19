2021 Coweta Cares Angel Tree accepting givers

Over 300 names are on this year’s Coweta Cares Angel Tree waiting to be adopted.

The tree is located at Coweta Hardware & Lumber at 103 S. Broadway in Downtown Coweta.

This is an ideal way to bless a senior adult or child with needed clothing and other warmth items this holiday season. Drive organizers remind when a name is adopted from an Angel Tree, the gifts provided may be the only things that individual receives for Christmas.

Families, businesses, organizations, teams and groups of any kinds are encouraged to participate.

All Angels must be returned by Monday, Dec. 13 at the close of business.