 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Coweta Cares Angel Tree accepting givers
0 Comments

2021 Coweta Cares Angel Tree accepting givers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coweta Angel Tree

Over 300 names are on the tree.

 Justin Ayer

Over 300 names are on this year’s Coweta Cares Angel Tree waiting to be adopted.

The tree is located at Coweta Hardware & Lumber at 103 S. Broadway in Downtown Coweta.

This is an ideal way to bless a senior adult or child with needed clothing and other warmth items this holiday season. Drive organizers remind when a name is adopted from an Angel Tree, the gifts provided may be the only things that individual receives for Christmas.

Families, businesses, organizations, teams and groups of any kinds are encouraged to participate.

All Angels must be returned by Monday, Dec. 13 at the close of business.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner Christmas tree star missing
News

Wagoner Christmas tree star missing

The Wagoner Christmas tree is going to look a little awkward this holiday season — unless city crews can get their hands on the green star that normally sits on top.

Christmas extravaganza returning to Wagoner
News

Christmas extravaganza returning to Wagoner

  • Updated

Whether you're looking to dance the night away to Sinatra tunes, burn some calories in a Twinkle 5K or go on an oddball-snowflake scavenger hunt, Wagoner may be your Christmas destination.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert