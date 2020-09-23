2020 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce award winners honored

The rescheduled 2020 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s Awards Banquet was held Sept. 17 under near-perfect, outdoor conditions at Patio on the Hill.

The banquet is normally held in the spring, but due to the current pandemic was postponed until now.

Ten awards went to individuals, non-profits or businesses that have gone above and beyond in their life or fields.

The banquet meal was by Smokin’ Sisters and Steakout. The auction items were donated by various businesses and individuals. The entertaining auctioneer was Apollo Bradley.

Here is the list of chamber winners:

Teacher of the Year: Jeremy Williams.

President’s awards: Doyle Wilson and Roger Hughes.

Appreciation award: Samantha Call.

Hall of Fame: Charles Adams.

Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Jessica Badley.

Hero of the Year: Kaleb Dorr.

Citizen of the Year: Ron Thorne.