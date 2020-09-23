2020 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce award winners honored

×
Wagoner Teacher of the Year, Jeremy Williams, right, accepts the award from Chamber President Megan Muehlenweg and Superintendent Randy Harris.
Jessica Badley, right, accepts the Volunteer of the Year honor from Wagoner Chamber President Megan Muehlenweg.
The chamber’s Appreciation Award went to Samantha Call, right. Presenting the honor is Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Mallett.
Kaleb Dorr accepted the Hero of the Year award from Megan Muehlenweg while his mom, Kim, tells about his recent surgeries in Florida.
Kevin Grover accepts the Hall of Fame award for Charles Adams, who could not make the banquet.
Roger Hughes, center, and his wife, Renee, accept the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year award from Megan Muehlenweg, right.
Doyle Wilson of Chenoweth & Cohen was given the President’s Award, but was unable to attend and accept this honor.
Ron Thorne was given the Citizen of the Year award for his work for the community. Presenting the honor is Wagoner Chamber President Megan Muehlenweg.
Roger Hughes accepts the President’s Award from Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett. Hughes earned two honors during the awards banquet as his company, Destiny Roofing, was selected Business of the Year, too.
The rescheduled 2020 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s Awards Banquet was held Sept. 17 under near-perfect, outdoor conditions at Patio on the Hill.
The banquet is normally held in the spring, but due to the current pandemic was postponed until now.
Ten awards went to individuals, non-profits or businesses that have gone above and beyond in their life or fields.
The banquet meal was by Smokin’ Sisters and Steakout. The auction items were donated by various businesses and individuals. The entertaining auctioneer was Apollo Bradley.
Here is the list of chamber winners:
Teacher of the Year: Jeremy Williams.
President’s awards: Doyle Wilson and Roger Hughes.
Appreciation award: Samantha Call.
Hall of Fame: Charles Adams.
Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Jessica Badley.
Hero of the Year: Kaleb Dorr.
Citizen of the Year: Ron Thorne.
Non-Profit of the Year: Help-in-Crisis.