2020 Shop Coweta campaign kicks off Nov. 16

In a year that has been anything but normal, there is one thing Coweta area residents can count on. The Shop Coweta campaign for the Christmas holiday season is back for 2020.

Sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, the campaign promotes hometown shopping and runs from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Dec. 11.

During that time, patrons of participating merchants will receive tickets for purchases that may win cash prizes. A total of $7,500 in prizes will be given away - two $1,000 VISA gift cards and 11 $500 gift cards.

Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said Shop Coweta is designed to bolster a strong start to the holiday shopping season, spurring economic growth in the community.

“It is always important to shop local, but it’s even more important this year for impact our small businesses have taken because of COVID-19,” Allamby said. “Whether they participate in the Shop Coweta program or not, we highly encourage people to shop local with our local businesses and keep your money in your town.”

Rules for the promotion are the same as in the past. For every $10 a consumer spends (up to $200), he or she will receive one Shop Coweta ticket. Patrons can also go into a participating business each day and request one ticket with no purchase required.