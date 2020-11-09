2020 Shop Coweta campaign kicks off Nov. 16

In a year that has been anything but normal, there is one thing Coweta area residents can count on. The Shop Coweta campaign for the Christmas holiday season is back for 2020.
Sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, the campaign promotes hometown shopping and runs from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Dec. 11.
During that time, patrons of participating merchants will receive tickets for purchases that may win cash prizes. A total of $7,500 in prizes will be given away - two $1,000 VISA gift cards and 11 $500 gift cards.
Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said Shop Coweta is designed to bolster a strong start to the holiday shopping season, spurring economic growth in the community.
“It is always important to shop local, but it’s even more important this year for impact our small businesses have taken because of COVID-19,” Allamby said. “Whether they participate in the Shop Coweta program or not, we highly encourage people to shop local with our local businesses and keep your money in your town.”
Rules for the promotion are the same as in the past. For every $10 a consumer spends (up to $200), he or she will receive one Shop Coweta ticket. Patrons can also go into a participating business each day and request one ticket with no purchase required.
Allamby said while there is a cap of 20 tickets per transaction ($200), there will be no limit to the number of tickets one can get with purchases on Black Friday, Nov. 27. On this day only, if a customer purchases $400 worth of merchandise, he or she will receive 40 tickets.
The additional ticket opportunity on Black Friday is an effort to keep people shopping in Coweta on the biggest shopping day of the year.
For all other days, to increase the number of tickets collected from participating Shop Coweta merchants, Allamby suggests for shoppers to break up their transactions on multiple shopping trips.
She reminds if a participating business forgets to offer tickets, be sure to ask for tickets when the transaction is made.
The first drawing for winning numbers will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Should any numbers go unclaimed, additional drawings will be held on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 29.
A list of participating Shop Coweta merchants will be available soon. We will have them online at wagonercountyat.com and they will also be at cowetachamber.com/shop-coweta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!