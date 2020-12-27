Related to this story
A Coweta family with long-time ties to the community is re-investing in the downtown Broadway District with yet another business venture.
Round two winning tickets have been drawn in the 2020 Shop Coweta Holiday Celebration campaign.
District Attorney Jack Thorp has been named as 2020 Oklahoma District Attorney of the Year. The District 27 DA received the David L. Moss Memo…
Chief Bob Haley and the Wagoner Police Department have teamed up with local barbers and hairstylists to host a “Cuts for Christmas” event Wedn…
Administrators and staff members at Wagoner Community Hospital rolled up their sleeves Monday, Dec 21 to receive the much-anticipated COVID-19…
As individuals and families begin planning for 2021, a new role they may want to consider fulfilling is to foster a child through the Wagoner …
Coweta Public Schools have recognized their December Students of the Month.
The newest member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce features a specialty product that is sure to draw patrons to downtown Wagoner.
A heavy law enforcement presence was at Coweta Walmart on Dec. 17 and all for a good cause—to bring cheer to area youth through the Wagoner Co…
OKLAHOMA CITY – A top federal priority of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) was included as part of the stimulus package approv…