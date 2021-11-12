 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Wagoner High students selected as semifinalists in competitive Coca-Cola scholarship
0 Comments

2 Wagoner High students selected as semifinalists in competitive Coca-Cola scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spaulding

Rylie Spaulding

 Courtesy: Wagoner High School

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program recognizes students who take pride in making a significant impact on their schools and communities. They also know how to lead and serve.

Wagoner’s Rylie Spaulding and Shelby Russell are clearly that type.

Russell

Russell

Spaulding and Russell, seniors at Wagoner High School, were selected as two out of 1,617 semifinalists in the 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. According to Wagoner High School, there were over 68,000 applicants to the program.

150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive a $20,000 scholarship.

Spaulding and Russell will now move forward in the competition. This article will be updated.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas extravaganza returning to Wagoner
News

Christmas extravaganza returning to Wagoner

Whether you're looking to dance the night away to Sinatra tunes, burn some calories in a Twinkle 5K or go on an oddball-snowflake scavenger hunt, Wagoner may be your Christmas destination.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News