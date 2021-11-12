2 Wagoner High students selected as semifinalists in competitive Coca-Cola scholarship

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program recognizes students who take pride in making a significant impact on their schools and communities. They also know how to lead and serve.

Wagoner’s Rylie Spaulding and Shelby Russell are clearly that type.

Spaulding and Russell, seniors at Wagoner High School, were selected as two out of 1,617 semifinalists in the 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. According to Wagoner High School, there were over 68,000 applicants to the program.

150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive a $20,000 scholarship.

Spaulding and Russell will now move forward in the competition. This article will be updated.