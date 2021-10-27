 Skip to main content
141st project delayed to Nov. 1
141st project

The work will take place at 141st Street South between 273rd East Avenue and OK-51.

 Courtesy: City of Coweta

The city of Coweta will soon begin a major road work project on 141st Street South between 273rd East Avenue and OK-51 — an area known for deterioration in the driving lanes.

The project was originally scheduled for Oct. 26, but will now begin Monday, Nov. 1 due to all of the rain this week, city officials said.

“This is all preventative maintenance to prolong the driving surface lifespan,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman.

The funds for the project were awarded in July 2020, when the Coweta City Council approved 13 road projects. It is not part of the One for Coweta sales tax initiative.

Kolman said crews will crack seal, fog seal and restripe 141st Street South between 273rd East Avenue and OK-51. The entire project should take only a couple of days, he said.

City officials said portions of the road will be closed to through traffic and detours will be in place. They encourage drivers to plan alternative routes during the week of Nov. 1 if they regularly travel 141st Street and do not live within the work area.

news@wagonercountyat.com

