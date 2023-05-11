There is a flood of junior high talent coming soon to Wagoner varsity wrestling mats after National tournament results in April.

Paizley Romine, who is a third generation family grappler, won the Memphis Nationals April 22-23. Romine won 11 matches in two days.

The 14-year-old joins an ever-growing list of Wagoner wrestlers with National belts like Colin Moore did at the Addidas Nationals on April 8. Alexis (Lexie) Miller was crowned earlier this year as a National Junior College Athletic Association champion. Miller was also two-time State high school champion for the Bulldogs.

Romine has had a quick ride to the top of her sport. Two years ago, she traded in her basketball sneakers to focus on takedowns and pins.

Romine was just looking for another sport at the time when her mom asked if she would like to wrestle.

Romine jumped at the chance and said, ‘Yes. I’ll sign up.’

Why was this not a surprise to her parents?

Romine’s great grandfather was the famous wrestler and later successful pro wrestling promoter, Leroy McGuirk.

“My mom said, ‘It’s in the blood,’” Romine said of her wrestling choice.

In two years time, Romine has compiled a 91-29 record and that includes 20 percent of those matches against boys.

At the Memphis, Tenn., Nationals there were wrestlers and teams from Illinois, Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Ohio.

Since there were few Oklahomans there, Romine wrestled with the Missouri team in the dual team portion of the event. That turned out to be a good combination as Romine’s individual title coupled with the team championship made it doubly special.

Romine won five matches the first day and six the next to come home with the individual title.

This was her first time to Nationals. She remembered another tournament early on in her new sport where she saw just three girls and the rest guys. That opened Romine’s eyes about how dedicated she would have to become.

At Wagoner High School, Miller’s wrestling accomplishments helped set a standard for girls to follow and maybe even helped push Romine to try the sport.

The McGuirk family tree didn’t hurt, either.