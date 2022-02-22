14 Wagoner County natives graduate from OSU

Fourteen students from Coweta, Wagoner and Porter graduated from Oklahoma State University this past fall, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Here is a list of the Wagoner County graduates with the degree earned and major:
Coweta:
Cheryl Barrett, MS in Health Care Administration
Janry Grant David, BSBA in International Business
Joshua Hummingbird, BAR in Architecture
Nicklaus Long, BSME in Mechanical Engineering
John Morgan, BSBA in Marketing
Jake Pattinson, BSBA in Management
Lilli Sage, BSAG in Plant and Soil Sciences
Calton Sidebottom, BS in Physiology
Mackenzie Usrey, BS in Microbiology/Cell & Molecular Biology
Wagoner:
Alexiah Cole, BA in Psychology
Malcolm Rodriguez, BSAG in Agricultural Communications
Porter:
Madelynn Phillips, BS in Zoology
Bradley Bournes, MBA in Business Administration
Dalton Strahan, BSBA in General Business
OSU awarded degrees to 1,825 students this past fall, including 1,159 Oklahomans.