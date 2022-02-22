 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14 Wagoner County natives graduate from OSU
0 Comments

14 Wagoner County natives graduate from OSU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU Fans

Oklahoma State University fans

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Fourteen students from Coweta, Wagoner and Porter graduated from Oklahoma State University this past fall, according to the Office of the Registrar.

Here is a list of the Wagoner County graduates with the degree earned and major:

Coweta:

Cheryl Barrett, MS in Health Care Administration

Janry Grant David, BSBA in International Business

Joshua Hummingbird, BAR in Architecture

Nicklaus Long, BSME in Mechanical Engineering

John Morgan, BSBA in Marketing

Jake Pattinson, BSBA in Management

Lilli Sage, BSAG in Plant and Soil Sciences

Calton Sidebottom, BS in Physiology

Mackenzie Usrey, BS in Microbiology/Cell & Molecular Biology

Wagoner:

Alexiah Cole, BA in Psychology

Malcolm Rodriguez, BSAG in Agricultural Communications

Porter:

Madelynn Phillips, BS in Zoology

Bradley Bournes, MBA in Business Administration

Dalton Strahan, BSBA in General Business

OSU awarded degrees to 1,825 students this past fall, including 1,159 Oklahomans.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert