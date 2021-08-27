12-year-old Wagoner boy emails mayor wanting a skate park; preliminary planning underway

Wright said a friend of his introduced him to skateboarding in December of last year, and he fell in love with it. He started getting pretty good and eventually made his way over to the Tahlequah skate park to do tricks. He eventually fell in love with that specific skate park, too. It’s exactly what he envisions for Wagoner.

“Tahlequah has a really nice, smooth park,” he said. “I really like the pool bowl they have. The rails are low and you can grind them. It fits me when I go there and it’s not too big.”

It’s too early in the planning process to discuss where the Wagoner skate park would go, but they can all agree it would be best suited near an existing park.

Moore and Jones told young Wright, it may take a year or longer to get it built— hopefully before he is out of the Wagoner school district. Local government doesn’t always move that fast, Jones told him.

Moore told Wright one of the best things he could do right now is get the community behind him in support of the skate park. He even told Wright the skate park could double as a storm water drainage facility, like Tulsa’s Gathering Place.

“I thought skate parks were skate parks, not drainage detention facilities,” Wright said with a smile.