12-year-old Wagoner boy emails mayor wanting a skate park; preliminary planning underway

12-year-old Wagoner resident Ayden Wright really wants a skate park in town. He said it would be safer, save people money and he wouldn’t have to go to the Tahlequah skate park anymore.
Unbeknownst to his parents, he took the initiative and emailed Wagoner Mayor Albert “AJ” Jones last year. After a couple sit-down meetings to discuss what it would cost and a potential location, Wright officially got Jones and Wagoner City Planner Doug Moore on his side to make it happen.
“It would really benefit Wagoner and the people that live here,” Wright said after their meeting on Aug. 25.
In his original email to Jones, Wright wrote that skateboarders in Wagoner don’t have anywhere to go, but other cities. At one point, Wright said he got in trouble for trespassing because there wasn’t a skate park in town.
Plus, skateboarding in the road is dangerous and it can disrupt traffic, he added.
Jones responded right away, brought him in face-to-face to chat and the rest was history. Now they’ve become buddies working together to make the skate park happen.
Moore even calls Wright, "Wagoner’s Tony Hawk."
“I feel excited about it and really involved,” Wright said.
That’s a good thing. Moore told Wright he would be a primary voice toward the project. Wright said he’s willing to attend all the necessary meetings and voice his desires and concerns to the right people.
Wright said a friend of his introduced him to skateboarding in December of last year, and he fell in love with it. He started getting pretty good and eventually made his way over to the Tahlequah skate park to do tricks. He eventually fell in love with that specific skate park, too. It’s exactly what he envisions for Wagoner.
“Tahlequah has a really nice, smooth park,” he said. “I really like the pool bowl they have. The rails are low and you can grind them. It fits me when I go there and it’s not too big.”
It’s too early in the planning process to discuss where the Wagoner skate park would go, but they can all agree it would be best suited near an existing park.
Moore and Jones told young Wright, it may take a year or longer to get it built— hopefully before he is out of the Wagoner school district. Local government doesn’t always move that fast, Jones told him.
Moore told Wright one of the best things he could do right now is get the community behind him in support of the skate park. He even told Wright the skate park could double as a storm water drainage facility, like Tulsa’s Gathering Place.
“I thought skate parks were skate parks, not drainage detention facilities,” Wright said with a smile.
Wright’s parents always told him if he wants change, he needs to be a part of it. But never did they think he would email the mayor on his own.
“We thought it was part of a classroom assignment or something,” Wright’s mother said. “But no, it was 100 percent all him.”