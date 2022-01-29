 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 Wagoner County students make honor roll at Rogers State
0 Comments

11 Wagoner County students make honor roll at Rogers State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RSU Claremore

Downtown Claremore can be seen from the campus of Rogers State University. 

 Tulsa World File

Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2021 semester, and 11 of them are from Wagoner County.

Madison Bliss, Chelsey Dill and Logan Meehan, from Coweta, all made the President’s Honor Roll. Dana Noble, Ashely Ryan and Kory Wilson, from Coweta, all made Dean’s Honor Roll.

Mikayla Kilgore, from Porter, made Dean’s Honor Roll.

Caitlin Gilreath, Emily Hankins, and Kathryn Roberts, from Wagoner, all made the President’s Honor Roll. Kaitlin Morgan made Dean’s Honor Roll.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an “A”).

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a “B”). Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert