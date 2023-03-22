An emergency can happen at any time. When it does, are you prepared?

From knowing what to do when a tornado strikes, power goes out, a water pipe breaks or fire breaks out to establishing a fire exit plan, checking smoke detector batteries and updating insurance policies, preparedness is key to working through the situation.

These and many more topics will be addressed during the 10th Annual Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo planned Saturday, March 25 at Coweta Intermediate High School, 14699 S. 30tth E. Ave. The event is co-hosted by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and Wagoner County Emergency Management and presented by ONEOK, our Title Investor.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., nearly 60 vendors will showcase their products and services to the community in the I-High gymnasium and in the outdoor parking lot. Corporate investors include Mercy Regional EMS, SERVPRO of Mayes and Wagoner Counties/SERVPRO of Muskogee and McIntosh Counties, Verizon/Discount Cell, Firstar Bank, BancFirst, Redbud Physical Therapy, Indian Capital Technology Center and Pafford Medical Services.

Meanwhile, Our Blood Institute will conduct a Wagoner County Schools Blood Drive Challenge in the I-High Commons Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donate in the name of your favorite school in Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay and help the district earn points for cash awards sponsored by the Expo and BancFirst Coweta. School affiliation is not required to donate.

OBI officials say there is a critical need for blood in facilities all across Oklahoma. Donors who give will receive a special “Save the Humans – Give Blood” alien-themed t-shirt and a free admission ticket to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

At 9:45 a.m., opening ceremonies will be held in the parking lot for the 2023 Wagoner County Firefighter Combat Challenge, a competition for firefighters to demonstrate their skills, agility and stamina while competing for cash prizes. Bragging rights are also up for grabs!

The competition begins at 10 a.m. and will run throughout the day. Challenges include water combat, hose coupling, hose capture, bucket brigade, dead man drag and team pull. Corporate investors include Tulsa LifeFlight, Redbud Physical Therapy, Arvest Bank and Wagoner County District 3 Commissioner Tim Kelley.

The Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo is an event the entire family can enjoy.

Chairman Sarah Wells said the goal of the Expo is to educate the general public on what to do in the event of an emergency. Accidents, tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flooding can and will happen and may cause significant damage in their wake.

“We want to arm patrons with information on how to prevent potential accidents and be prepared for emergencies when they occur,” Wells said. “There are some things that are not preventable. We want to make sure people have access to resources to help get them through those challenging times.”

The expo will feature interactive displays and opportunities to get up-close looks at emergency service vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, storm chasing vehicles and helicopters.

There will be non-service provider vendors as well.

Returning to the Expo in 2023 will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by CrossPoint Baptist Church. Children are invited to bring their baskets and join in on the fun directly behind the Coweta Intermediate I-High. The 1 p.m. hunt is for newborn through 1st grade and the 1:15 p.m. hunt is for 2nd through 6th grade.

Throughout the Expo, youngsters ages 12 and under can participate in a fun scavenger hunt. They will take maps around to each vendor in search of special stickers. When they find all 10 stickers, they will turn their maps in at the registration table. Two winners will be drawn to receive a new bicycle helmet from the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Kountry Boys Smoked Q, Chalita’s Mexican Tacos and Cactus Cones will offer concessions outdoors and, of course, there will be door prizes.

“The Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo is a terrific opportunity for patrons to see what products and services are offered in our community and surrounding areas,” said Coweta Chamber Director Christy Wheeland. “Please, mark your calendars and make plans to attend!”

There will be many vendors onsite to help and the event better.

For more information, call the Coweta Chamber of Commerce at 918-486-2513.