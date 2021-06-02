100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, it’s harder than ever to know much about the 37 confirmed dead. But the families of at least two of them vow to never forget (copy)

Because Lockard was not married and left behind no known children, that makes Harjo and Pearson-Jordan — along with their mother, Pearl Alford, of Tulsa — some of his closest surviving kin.

Partly for that reason, the sisters feel a sense of responsibility toward him.

It begins, they said, with just trying to know who he was.

But therein lies a problem. How do you do that, when it’s someone who’s been all but forgotten by history?

‘Cold-blooded murder’

With his own late relative, Don Adams has had more of an advantage in learning details.

Dr. Andrew C. Jackson, his great uncle, was well known. By the time of his death, in fact, the 42-year-old Greenwood physician was one of the most prominent Black medical professionals in the country.

Adams said he and his brother Jack first became acquainted with their uncle’s story as children growing up in Tulsa.

“From the time I was about 7 or 8, I don’t think a day hardly passed that my aunt or my grandmother didn’t tell me about him,” said Adams, now of Woodbridge, Virginia.

His “Uncle Andrew” has been real to him ever since, he said.