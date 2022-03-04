$10 or less, Bulldog Bins joins Wagoner Chamber

If you are looking for a product well below its asking price at a major retailer, look no further than Bulldog Bins in downtown Wagoner.

Bulldog Bins, on 404 W. Cherokee St, officially had their grand-opening on Friday, March 3. It also happened to be the same day they became members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Here's the premise: the owners buy all bulk, returns, or overstocked items. Friday’s batch of goods happened to be from Amazon.

They place the items in bins, similar to Broken Arrow’s Metro Merch store. However, on Friday’s, everything starts at $10. By Saturday, it’s $9 and Sunday it’s $8 and so on until they reach Wednesday where everything in the store is $1.

There only day off is Thursday, so they can re-stock the store, and start the whole process over again on Friday's.

All the products are new, never used.

Every now and then, the store will have mystery boxes which consist of un-opened boxes for $60. Nobody knows what’s inside. It could be a PS5 or a couple pairs of jeans. That’s for the customers to find out.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, except Thursday. They task cash and cards.

