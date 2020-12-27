Moving forward from 2020: Can we safely get these things back in 2021?

Tokyo in Tulsa

A celebration of Japanese culture and pop culture, Tokyo in Tulsa is a homegrown success story. The convention started small and grew organically to an event attended annually by thousands of people. It’s the largest convention in Oklahoma of its type.

Dynamite Conventions, which stages Tokyo in Tulsa, announced in May that the 2020 event would not take place. Tokyo in Tulsa 2021 is scheduled July 9-11 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Convention Center in Broken Arrow.

Bold women at the ballet

Tulsa Ballet’s year was to highlight two women determined to shake up the worlds in which they lived. One was the young woman at the center of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” by Annabelle Ochoa Lopez. The company was preparing to present its U.S. premiere when the country shut down in March. The other was the fiery temptress Carmen, who was to take the stage in October in a world premiere ballet created by the company’s resident choreographer Ma Cong. Both works are currently scheduled to be presented in the spring of 2021 — contingent on current coronavirus conditions.

Broadway in Tulsa