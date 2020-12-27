Moving forward from 2020: Can we safely get these things back in 2021?

This is more of a wish rather than a new year’s resolution: Can we all get back to as close to normal as possible in 2021?
The COVID-19 pandemic exacted a significant human toll in 2020 and took from us many of the events we enjoy.
If a vaccine and other safety measures allow us to ease back into normalcy, maybe we can get these things back in 2021:
Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority voted unanimously in August to cancel the 2020 Tulsa State Fair.
Officials said they believed it was the first time the fair (which started as a county fair in 1903) has been canceled, but a Tulsa World story said newspaper archives indicate the event was not held for several years during World War II.
A scaled-down event with fair roots — a junior livestock show — was held despite the cancellations and some elements of the fair, including food vendors, were present.
The 2021 Tulsa State Fair is on the calendar for Sept. 30 through Oct. 10. It’s fair to say more than a million people are hoping for the fair to make a safe comeback. Estimated attendance at the 2019 Tulsa State Fair was 1,040,000.
Rocklahoma
The Rocklahoma music and camping festival in Pryor is billed as America’s biggest Memorial Day weekend party and attracts music fans from all over the globe, but the party never got started in 2020.
Organizers announced in April that Rocklahoma was being postponed until 2021. Rocklahoma had been held for 13 consecutive years prior to 2020.
In October, Rocklahoma announced its dates for 2021 and (surprise!) the Memorial Day weekend party will become a Labor Day weekend party. The next Rocklahoma is scheduled Sept. 3-5.
This was posted by Rocklahoma on social media: “What a crazy ... year it’s been. We checked the Farmer’s Almanac and this wasn’t anywhere in it. But, 2021, we’re back — back to rocking our fists in the air (and) partying til the sun comes up. All the good, just a little later than usual. See you Labor Day weekend 2021.”
A country-themed Born & Raised Music Festival was scheduled to debut on the Rocklahoma festival grounds in 2020, but that event also was postponed. The new Born & Raised Music Festival dates are two weeks after Rocklahoma on Sept. 17-19.
Concerts
Pre-pandemic, Tulsa was rocking almost every night, thanks to the BOK Center, top-flight casino performance halls, Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa Theater and other venues. Cain’s Ballroom and smaller facilities enacted safety measures to host limited-capacity shows, but we’re still waiting on concerts to return to other stages.
BOK’s last concert was a Feb. 22 Brantley Gilbert show. KISS was scheduled to perform March 12, but a postponement was announced the day of the show because of COVID-19’s arrival.
Cross your fingers that music can safely return and, better yet, take the necessary steps to help it happen.
The next scheduled BOK Center concert is a June 17 Justin Bieber show. Other large venues: Tulsa Theater (Brit Floyd, June 8), Hard Rock Live (Little River Band, April 7) and Paradise Cove (Ramon Ayala, Feb. 20). Skyline Event Center events at Osage Casino have been canceled until further notice.
Festivals
Hop Jam? Canceled. Mayfest? Canceled. Oktoberfest? Canceled. Oklahoma Renaissance Festival? Canceled.
Many of the annual festivals that we have come to love did not take place in 2020. Mayfest 2021 is scheduled May 7-9. Hop Jam 2021 is scheduled May 23. Oktoberfest is looking forward to a return to a full Gemutlichkeit in 2021. The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is scheduled to take place on weekends in May and the first weekend in June.
Juneteenth 2020 was initially canceled due to COVID-19, but circumstances aligned in a way that led to a pivot and a June 19 celebration.
Packed houses at sporting events
This is a football state, but college games in this state were staged with only a sprinkling of fans. The Tulsa Drillers did not play in 2020, though the folks at ONEOK Field worked to come up with an alternative. Cheer for your favorite team. Cheer for normalcy to resume.
Tokyo in Tulsa
A celebration of Japanese culture and pop culture, Tokyo in Tulsa is a homegrown success story. The convention started small and grew organically to an event attended annually by thousands of people. It’s the largest convention in Oklahoma of its type.
Dynamite Conventions, which stages Tokyo in Tulsa, announced in May that the 2020 event would not take place. Tokyo in Tulsa 2021 is scheduled July 9-11 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Convention Center in Broken Arrow.
Bold women at the ballet
Tulsa Ballet’s year was to highlight two women determined to shake up the worlds in which they lived. One was the young woman at the center of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” by Annabelle Ochoa Lopez. The company was preparing to present its U.S. premiere when the country shut down in March. The other was the fiery temptress Carmen, who was to take the stage in October in a world premiere ballet created by the company’s resident choreographer Ma Cong. Both works are currently scheduled to be presented in the spring of 2021 — contingent on current coronavirus conditions.
Broadway in Tulsa
This was the year Tulsa was going to get “Frozen,” experience the uplift of “Come From Away” and get to see what all the fuss was about in the radical restaging of “Oklahoma!” that had taken Broadway by storm. Instead, the pandemic forced all touring productions of Broadway shows to fold their tents and return home, which meant Celebrity Attractions — Tulsa’s presenter of Broadway shows, which had had one of its most successful seasons capped off by an extended run of the phenomenon “Hamilton” — had nothing to show. The company is working with producers to reschedule as many shows as possible, but it all depends on when it’s safe enough to let the show go on.
A concert from a galaxy far, far away
The March weekend when everything shut down was also the weekend when the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra was to present “Star Wars In Concert,” performing John Williams’ score live as George Lucas’ original 1977 film was shown on the big screen. The concert was sold out, as are most of these film-with-orchestra productions, and the Tulsa Symphony tried to reschedule it for later in the year, but the Force was too strong with Darth COVID-19. The orchestra also was forced to scrub plans for another film venture — a holiday concert featuring “The Polar Express.”
Meet the new boss
The 2020-2021 season for the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College was to focus on finding a new music director to take over from Andres Franco, who left to pursue new opportunities in Pittsburgh. The orchestra was able to present one concert before a live audience — its September performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 — before pivoting to an all-virtual concert format, focusing on chamber music ensembles made up of Signature Symphony musicians. Some of these concerts will be curated by the three candidates for music director — Robert Franz, Alejandro Gómez Guillén and Scott Seaton. The orchestra is hopeful the 2021-2022 season will allow the candidates to perform here in person.
Worthy of an opera
Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker’s first opera, “Emmeline,” had been set to make its Oklahoma premiere in May. The opera, based on the novel by Judith Rossner, was first performed in 1996 and called by some critics “the greatest American opera of the 20th century.” The production that Tulsa was to see was going to be a radical reinterpretation by director Tara Faircloth that moves the action of this tale of a young woman who gives up her illegitimate child with tragic results into the present day. Exactly what day “Emmeline” may grace the Tulsa Opera stage has yet to be determined.
