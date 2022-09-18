Morgan’s library service was an open book

What has a snake, a book sale and Zondra Morgan all have to do with the Coweta Public Library?

As it turns out, it described one of the many interesting stories about Morgan’s dedicated service to the town’s regular book sale.

Kathy Cox offered this classic story during a special meeting to honor Morgan on Sept. 13.

Book donations were always accepted as long as they were gently used and not too beat up. Many followed that rule except for one box came that in for the sale. It was dusty and old.

Time passed and it came time to go through the old box. Sometimes the best rare books can be found in such a state.

However, there were more than books inside this box. A pigmy rattlesnake had made a home there, too.

No one knew what to do.

Morgan took action and called 9-1-1. Two rookie officers were assigned to help.

Once they arrived, the plan was to set the snake free near an area where kids gathered sometime. Morgan would have none of that.

“That’s where children play,” Cox said of Morgan’s initial response.

Morgan had always taken a leadership role in the regular book sale and now she must open a new chapter with this snake.

With no other idea available, Morgan asked for the box and a shovel.

She walked outside and … “disposed” of the snake.

Cox said this kind of action by Morgan was typical. She took charge and finished what needed to be done.

Cox, who was past president of the Friends of the Library, told this story during the special Morgan tribute in the Coweta Public Library’s activity room. The room was officially dedicated to honor Morgan.

Morgan passed away on May 9 after many years of dedicated service. Library officials and co-workers wanted to honor Morgan with a plaque on the room entrance where she worked so tirelessly.

It reads: Zondra Morgan Activity Room. Devoted to her love of books and community.

Morgan promoted reading tirelessly. The book sale was high on her list of things she loved to do.

“Mom loved this place,” said Morgan’s youngest son, David. “My daughter is an avid reader because of her.”

Morgan also did what needed to be done for the library.

If the library needed a spokesperson at a City Council meeting, Morgan was there.

If the book sale crew needed matching, colorful T-shirts or special circular name pins, Morgan got the job done.

“That lady never stopped,” Cox added. “And, she made all of our lives better.”

Morgan’s action revealed much about why she worked so long and hard.

“It showed how much the library meant to her,” said Julia Stephens, who is the library director. “It also reminds us of how much she loved everyone.”

The dedication hit home for Cox in a big way, too.

“Naming this room after her really fit,” Cox said. “Her memory will live on.”

Others spoke and offered stories of Morgan’s dedication. Jan Pickett told about the promotion of books. Other spoke on what it was like to work with her.

Many at the dedication also knew, Morgan’s life was indeed an open book.