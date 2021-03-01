Kaden Charboneau, Alexis Miller win state wrestling titles for Wagoner

OKLAHOMA CITY --Wagoner's Kaden Charboneau and Alexis Miller came home with state wrestling titles last week.

The Bulldogs' boys team, which finished third at the East Regional, came in sixth with 54 points in the Class 4A state meet Friday at Jim Norick Arena.

After having five individual champions at the regional, Wagoner had just two finalists. Charboneau, a senior, pulled out Wagoner’s only victory with an exciting 3-2 decision over Tuttle’s Sam Schmidt in the 182-pound final. Braden Drake placed second at 152 pounds.

While coach Micco Charboneau was a bit disappointed in his team’s overall performance, he was excited to the point of being emotional at his son’s victory.

“It was awesome,” Charboneau said. “I probably never brag on my son about nothing, anybody in that room will be the first one to tell you, but he’s one of the hardest workers in there. We thought he had a shot last year and he got beat in the semis and it hurt our family. I’m just so proud of him right now, I didn’t know if we’d ever experience this.”