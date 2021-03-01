Kaden Charboneau, Alexis Miller win state wrestling titles for Wagoner

OKLAHOMA CITY --Wagoner's Kaden Charboneau and Alexis Miller came home with state wrestling titles last week.
The Bulldogs' boys team, which finished third at the East Regional, came in sixth with 54 points in the Class 4A state meet Friday at Jim Norick Arena.
After having five individual champions at the regional, Wagoner had just two finalists. Charboneau, a senior, pulled out Wagoner’s only victory with an exciting 3-2 decision over Tuttle’s Sam Schmidt in the 182-pound final. Braden Drake placed second at 152 pounds.
While coach Micco Charboneau was a bit disappointed in his team’s overall performance, he was excited to the point of being emotional at his son’s victory.
“It was awesome,” Charboneau said. “I probably never brag on my son about nothing, anybody in that room will be the first one to tell you, but he’s one of the hardest workers in there. We thought he had a shot last year and he got beat in the semis and it hurt our family. I’m just so proud of him right now, I didn’t know if we’d ever experience this.”
In the girls state championship on Thursday at Jim Norick Arena, Miller found herself in a rematch with last year's exhibition finals competitor Jordan Blair of Bethany. Miller won again as she pinned Blair at 5:15 to claim the 107 weight championship. And this time it was sanctioned.
“I had her last year so I knew she would be tough,” Miller said. “This is what I trained for all year so I was ready. I have been looking forward to this since I started wrestling 11 years ago. It is a long time coming.”
Miller had no anxiety about facing Blair again.
“I believe in my training and my coaches,” she said. “I was not worried about it. I was just going to go and wrestle how I knew to wrestle.”
Wagoner's Brynlee Goodvoice lost her third-place match at 185 pounds when she was pinned by Norman's Addyson Lindsey at 1:24.