It's time again for Coweta vs. Wagoner on Sept. 4

It’s time for the annual battle for Wagoner County!

Forget the COVID-19 virus for just three hours and watch Coweta travel to Wagoner for the bragging rights on Highway 51.

Game time is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Come early, bring a mask and try to social distance among the 3,500 that usually attends this annual war on the gridiron.

Officials are not making it mandatory to wear a mask, but doing so is encouraged. Recent virus numbers show Wagoner County on a downward trend and this would be a great opportunity to keep it going with a mask.

Cheer all you want through a mask because there will be plenty to yell about.

This game will pit two highly ranked teams, too. Coweta is No. 6 or 7 depending on the Class 5A poll you like to read. Wagoner is ranked No. 1 in most all 4A polls.

The last few battles have been worth the price of admission.

Wagoner is currently on a seven-game winning streak in the series. Coweta last won in 2012. The Tigers since 2007 have won two of the last 11 meetings.

However, Coweta has been right there in the last three games.

In 2019, the Tigers gave up the first 36 points and then scored the last 27.

In 2018, Wagoner needed a two-point conversion to win 28-27 in the game’s final seconds.

In 2017, Coweta led 27-14 at halftime only to see the Bulldogs tally 27 second half points for victory.

It should be another good game on Friday night!