Impressive comeback not enough for Bulldogs in area tournament

CHECOTAH — Wagoner basketball coach Zack Ange’s 34th birthday Thursday was filled with mixed emotions.

Ange was happy to spend his birthday coaching the Bulldogs, who were making their first area tournament appearance since 2010.

Ange was pleased with his team’s effort and how it finished although the game didn’t end with the celebration he wanted as sixth-ranked Tuttle defeated Wagoner 90-83 in a 4A area opener at the Checotah Event Center.

Wagoner, which finished at 14-8, lost despite an impressive comeback that included scoring 61 points, including 35 in the fourth quarter.

“Not the ending I wanted for a birthday, but at the same it was funny that I told the boys that probably the greatest compliment I can give them is that I honestly thought we were going to win that game until there were about 44 seconds left,” Ange said. “I knew with the competitive nature of our kids that they would battle and they did. Obviously we wanted to win, but I couldn’t be more proud of them.”