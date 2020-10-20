'Discover Oklahoma' comes to Coweta for business spotlights

She said being contacted by “Discover Oklahoma” to do a piece on her business has been surreal.

“I started (my business) in my dorm room and I never thought this would happen,” Brewster said.

What makes her business unique is people can come in and shop or make their own tie dye to take home the same day. If it’s white and cotton, it can be tie dyed – from T-shirts, clothing and pillow cases to bandanas, scrunchies and hats.

Despite a one month closure due to the pandemic earlier this year, Indigo Tie Die stayed busy. With a large space to work in, there is still room for social distancing.

“I think people just wanted to get out of the house because they were going stir crazy,” Brewster said. “We did a lot of take-home kits while we were closed. Tie dye was the jam this summer, so a lot of people wanted to check it out.”

Chin called the Coweta business unique in Oklahoma.

“I’ve been working for this show for 6-7 years now and you never see anything like this! You walk in and it’s a rainbow of color,” Chin commented. “To meet a young entrepreneur who has a great concept … it’s just really exciting to share this kind of story!