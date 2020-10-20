'Discover Oklahoma' comes to Coweta for business spotlights

A Wagoner County community will be in the state spotlight soon when two local businesses are featured on the popular “Discover Oklahoma” television program.
On Oct. 13 television personality Julie Chin and her cameraman, Chris Cook, were in Coweta to visit with local business entrepreneurs Shelby Brewster and Misty Edwards. Brewster owns Indigo Tie Dye Company at 204 S. Broadway and Edwards owns 4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, Craft Studio and Home Décor Store at 120 N. Broadway.
Oklahoma’s official travel and tourism show, “Discover Oklahoma” has been featuring some of the state’s best destinations for 25 years.
“There are great things happening in Coweta,” Chin said during a break in filming. “We haven’t been here in a while, but I heard about Indigo Tie Dye Company and someone had mentioned 4 Tons of Blessings, so we thought we’ve got to get there. And wow – these stores are unbelievable!”
“We look for unique, local business owners doing great things in their community. For me, that’s the number one thing I look for,” she continued. “They are doing something different that people are talking about and we want to send others to their businesses.”
Brewster got her start with Indigo Tie Dye as a 19-year-old college student. She opened the store her senior year and will celebrate 18 months in her downtown Coweta location this coming December.
She said being contacted by “Discover Oklahoma” to do a piece on her business has been surreal.
“I started (my business) in my dorm room and I never thought this would happen,” Brewster said.
What makes her business unique is people can come in and shop or make their own tie dye to take home the same day. If it’s white and cotton, it can be tie dyed – from T-shirts, clothing and pillow cases to bandanas, scrunchies and hats.
Despite a one month closure due to the pandemic earlier this year, Indigo Tie Die stayed busy. With a large space to work in, there is still room for social distancing.
“I think people just wanted to get out of the house because they were going stir crazy,” Brewster said. “We did a lot of take-home kits while we were closed. Tie dye was the jam this summer, so a lot of people wanted to check it out.”
Chin called the Coweta business unique in Oklahoma.
“I’ve been working for this show for 6-7 years now and you never see anything like this! You walk in and it’s a rainbow of color,” Chin commented. “To meet a young entrepreneur who has a great concept … it’s just really exciting to share this kind of story!
“I love that this is not only a place to shop, but it’s an experience. I love in this era where everyone’s comfort area is a little bit different, they really provide all sorts of options so you can find something fun to do with your own comfort level. And who doesn’t love tie dye?”
Chin called the mural on the side of the business a “really nice draw” that people can see all over Instagram.
4 Tons of Blessings has been a local Coweta business since 2013. It is a rustic boutique featuring clothing sizes small to 3X, locally made in Oklahoma gifts and a full service craft studio.
While the store was closed for a time during the height of the pandemic, business remained brisk as take home craft kits were in high demand.
“We love helping create projects for families to enjoy for years to come,” Edwards said. “Our business is built on faith, community and family values.”
Chin learned about the business through a donation Edwards made to a charity event she attended in Tulsa.
“I wanted to know more about a business that had
‘blessings’ in the name and blesses others,” she noted. “Being there today and being with Misty, you can tell not only is she passionate about her store, but she is passionate about Coweta. That is really special about her!
“I love a good mom and pop story, where someone grows up in a town, meets her husband in kindergarten and raises a family. I love that kind of home grown story.”
Edwards said she is quite honored for 4 Tons of Blessings to be featured on Discover Oklahoma.
“To represent our hometown and share everything that I love about the town and what we have to offer is huge! I take pride in sharing about Coweta,” she said. “What makes us (Coweta) a destination is we promote one another. It’s not just about you.
“When people come to eat at the café, they come and shop at my store. When little boys are getting their hair cut, mom comes and shops in the store. You have to have all that to make it work. We all feed off of each other.”
Chin said everyone she and Cook met in Coweta during their filming made them feel most welcome.
“I foresee my family and our television show coming back. There are clearly so many other things to cover in Coweta,” she concluded.
