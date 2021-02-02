Coweta's Blake Dunn named All-World softball coach of the year

Blake Dunn was named last week as the Tulsa World’s All-World softball coach of the year after leading Coweta to the Class 5A state title in 2020.

Coweta went 35-3 en route to its first state championship since 2005. Shortstop Sherri Mason was selected to the All-World first team.

Three Coweta players were picked on the All-World football second team: Tight end/linebacker Gunnar McCollough, defensive end Justin Hines and quarterback Gage Hamm.

Hamm passed for 2,191 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 707 yards and 14 TDs. McCollough caught 44 passes for 689 yards and six TDs, and had 57 tackles with three turnovers. Hines had 60 tackles with 15 for losses and four sacks. Coweta posted an 11-2 record, won the 5A-4 district title and reached the 5A quarterfinals.

