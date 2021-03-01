Coweta wrestlers finish eighth in 5A state tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Coweta finished eighth in the Class 5A wrestling state tournament Friday at Jim Norick Arena.

It was a bit of a disappointing result for Coweta, which had finished third at the East Regional. The Tigers had just two finalists and neither of them won, finishing eighth with just 40.5 points.

Bronson Burcham placed second at 138 pounds, while heavyweight Caleb Phillips also finished as a runner-up and Gage Hamm came in fourth at 182 pounds.

“We won most of the ones we should have and we lost a couple we shouldn’t have but qualifying 10 (from regionals) was really good,” Coweta coach Gabe Ellis said. “I thought we wrestled really well for the most part.

"There’s about three or four matches I’d like to have back. I’m really proud of the guys and I feel real fortunate to be where we’re at."

Claremore's Kaden Stanley won by a 5-3 decision over Burcham in the finals. Phillips lost in the finals when he was pinned by Elgin's Rylan Hitt at 4:23.