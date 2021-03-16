Coweta loses to champion Skiatook in 5A dual state semifinals

ENID — Coweta wrestling coach Gabe Ellis was happy with his team’s performance at Class 5A dual state Friday.

The Tigers, who reached the semifinals, were especially impressive after favorite Collinsville’s late withdrawal due to a non-COVID-19 situation shuffled the quarterfinal matchups at the Stride Bank Center.

Coweta, which expected to meet Duncan in the quarterfinals, ended up taking on No. 6 El Reno instead and won a close matchup, 39-27. With a tight lead heading into the 220-pound match, the No. 5 Tigers received a big 1-0 victory from Elijah Fadeyev.

“We prepared for Duncan all week, I don’t know how that outcome (would have gone),” Ellis said. “I think everybody’s pretty even. I thought we had a pretty good read on Duncan, but El Reno, where they’re tough, they’re really tough, and you’ve got to watch where the bonus points come into play. Our kids wrestled really well.”

In the semifinals, Coweta led Skiatook 18-17 after Mason Kidd pinned Korey Griffin in 1:43 at 145 pounds, but Skiatook won four of the next five bouts, three by pin, to surge ahead. Skiatook, which entered the semifinals coming off a bye due to Collinsville’s absence, then won its third consecutive title, 42-27, over Duncan.