COVID-19's effect on mental health of health care workers and society has become epidemic within pandemic (copy)

Death is built into Amy Petitt’s job, now moreso than ever.
She and her medical colleagues see as many people die in a day amid COVID-19’s onslaught through Oklahoma as they used to in a week.
Petitt, an intensive care unit nurse with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, said nurses are physically and emotionally exhausted. They pick up extra shifts and work 50- to 60-hour weeks, sacrificing time with their own families to take care of others.
“We’re seeing more patients — more critically sick patients. Our COVID patients are some of the sickest we’ve seen,” Petitt said. “When they come to us in the ICU, a lot of them require intubation, lines, they have to be turned on their bellies, they require being paralyzed pharmacologically, sedation, blood pressure medication, dialysis.”
Petitt offered her insights recently during a virtual news conference hosted by Healthier Oklahoma Coalition — a group representing professional health care organizations across the state. The two main topics were perspectives from frontline health care workers and society’s mental health woes during the pandemic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients remain at or near historic highs in Oklahoma.
Staffed intensive care bed availability in the state has hovered between 3% and 8% since November, or 33 to 76 open ICU beds out of 1,000 or more during each point-in-time census.
As of Christmas Eve, Oklahoma was averaging 26 reported COVID deaths per day with as many as 45 reported dead one day last week.
Petitt emphasized that it’s not just older people who are dying.
She’s seen people in their 20s and 40s die. They aren’t numbers on a graph, she said, they are real people with lives who are unable to visit in person with loved ones because community spread of the disease is out of control.
“We learned early on that once a patient goes on the ventilator, it’s harder to get them off,” Petitt said. “So if we know that our next step is to put them on the ventilator, we try to facilitate a call between family and patient.
“We’re hearing a lot of these last conversations they’ll have with their families. That’s a heavy load to bear to know that this is the last time that they’re going to talk to their families, and we’re kind of witness to that.”
Pandemic amplifies struggles
Dr. Gerard Clancy also made an appearance on the news conference to discuss the poor state of mental health in the U.S.
Clancy, former president of the University of Tulsa, is senior associate dean for external affairs and professor of psychiatry at the University of Iowa.
“Even before COVID in 2019, we had a struggling society. We had seen a doubling of the suicide rate over the past decade,” Clancy said. “What we call ‘deaths of despair,’ which is alcohol-related deaths, substance abuse-related deaths and suicide, had been steadily rising over the past 15 years across America as well.”
He described COVID as an epidemic within the pandemic as it pertains to mental health and substance use issues — a “runaway train right now that we’re going to have to pay attention to.”
The statistics are bleak.
He said that when you compare society in 2020 with 2019, there is a three-fold increase in clinical anxiety, a three-fold increase in clinical depression, and a four-fold increase in suicidal thoughts.
The most distressed people are young adults, women, Black and Latinx, he added.
“The suicide hotline at the national level has seen an 800 percent increase in calls,” Clancy said. “Alcohol consumption and purchases in America [have] gone through the roof. Marijuana consumption and purchases have increased significantly, and opioid overdoses have increased in 2020 as well.”
Clancy is particularly concerned about the well-being and resilience of health care workers.
He said of those who are frontline, about 48% are experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder because of the daily death and despair they witness. Burnout among physicians and clinicians is at 58%, he said.
In looking to the future, Clancy said it’s important to highlight the need to intervene early as society considers the mental health epidemic within the pandemic.
“We need to fund mental health and substance abuse services like we’re funding hospital support and the vaccines because this epidemic of mental illness is coming hard and it’s coming fast,” Clancy said. “Lastly, we need to be building infrastructure long term because these will be long-term impacts.
“We learned that from (Hurricane) Katrina. We learned that from the Great Recession of 2007, as far as the economic hardship and the natural disaster. Those two combined can really have a long-term impact on mental psyche of our society, and we need to invest now.”
