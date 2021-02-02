Bulldogs open February with busy schedule, first home games

If all games are played as scheduled, Wagoner’s basketball teams will open February with nine in 16 days.

It’s a challenging assignment, but Wagoner boys coach Zack Ange is taking a positive approach.

“I’ve told our boys that it’s more fun to play games than to practice,” Ange said.

The Bulldogs’ boys team ended January with five wins in its last six games, including a 57-56 victory on Friday at Hilldale.

Jacob Scroggins scored 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter for Wagoner and made the two winning free throws with 7.1 seconds left. Wagoner led 43-34 going into the fourth, but Hilldale rallied for a 56-52 lead with 2:24 left before the Bulldogs scored the final five points, sparked by Chase Nanni’s basket on an offensive rebound.

“It was one of those weird games,” Ange said. “We controlled 95% of the game. We’re still behind in our conditioning because of our late start to the season, but our boys fought hard and made some big plays to get the win on the road.”

Wagoner ended January at 8-6 without having played a home game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play three at home this week, including games against Central on Thursday and Jay on Friday.