Bulldogs look to follow coach's path to state tournament

Wagoner coach Zack Ange gave his basketball players a reason for optimism after a 54-49 loss in a Class 4A boys regional opener against fourth-ranked Victory Christian last Thursday.
“I told them that when I was a senior in high school I got to state in 2005 (with Cache) after we lost in this same regional game, so it can happen,” Ange said.
It takes five wins in a row to reach state after losing a regional opener.
Wagoner has two of those wins after defeating Poteau 56-36 on Friday and No. 10 Broken Bow 90-42 on Saturday — both those games were at Verdigris.
“I’ve been telling our guys all season that I’ve felt like we are a top-five team and after we played the No. 4 team to a five-point game, the kids are really believing that,” Ange said.
Wagoner (14-7) advances to the 4A area tournament for the first time since 2010.
“This was a goal for us going into the season,” Ange said.
The Bulldogs will meet sixth-ranked Tuttle (13-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Checotah. The two schools, already rivals in football and wrestling, meet again when the stakes are high. Wagoner rallied to defeat Tuttle in the football quarterfinals en route to a state title last fall.
Even in the regional loss, Ange liked what he saw from his team that night against Victory.
“We executed defensively almost to perfection,” Ange said. “They are so tough to guard, they are a heck of a team. We feel like we have the team to go to state if we play like we did (against Victory) and in our last two games.”
Caden Pawpa scored 25 against Victory after producing 27 points in a 73-53 win over Inola in a playoff opener Feb. 23. Pawpa scored 20 against Broken Bow.
Bristo Love sparked the win over Poteau with 12 points in the first quarter. Against Broken Bow, the Bulldogs led 44-15 at halftime. Jacob Scroggins led the Bulldogs with 22 points, Corbin Marsey scored 19 and Sawyer Jones 14.
“We played real well defensively and hit shots,” Ange said.
The Bulldogs, after an 18-day layoff due to weather, seemed to get stronger with each game as they played four in five days.
“We’re excited to get to the area tournament,” Ange said. “We’ve come a long way. We’ve got a lot of momentum and we feel good about our matchup with Tuttle.”
Wagoner’s girls basketball season ended with a 6-12 after a 53-45 loss to Sallisaw in a 4A regional elimination game Thursday at Victory Christian.
Cambri Pawpa paced Wagoner with 17 points, including four 3s, before fouling out with 3:34 left.
Wagoner trailed most of the game, but rallied from an eight-point deficit to tie the game at 38 early in the fourth quarter. Sallisaw, however, responded with a decisive 11-0 run.
Coweta advances
to area tournament Coweta’s boys and girls teams will compete in the 5A area tournament this week. Coweta’s boys have two chances to capture the one win needed to qualify for the state tournament. The eighth-ranked Tigers (13-5) will visit top-ranked Midwest City Albert (19-4) in an area title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Coweta won its West regional last weekend as it defeated Guymon 77-57 and Glenpool 58-52.
The Lady Tigers (12-9) need to win twice this week to reach the state tournament after losing 53-52 to Oklahoma City McGuinness in an East regional title game Saturday. Coweta won its regional opener, 54-49 over Glenpool. The Lady Tigers will face McAlester (7-9) in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Friday at Tahlequah.