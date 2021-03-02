Bulldogs look to follow coach's path to state tournament

Wagoner coach Zack Ange gave his basketball players a reason for optimism after a 54-49 loss in a Class 4A boys regional opener against fourth-ranked Victory Christian last Thursday.

“I told them that when I was a senior in high school I got to state in 2005 (with Cache) after we lost in this same regional game, so it can happen,” Ange said.

It takes five wins in a row to reach state after losing a regional opener.

Wagoner has two of those wins after defeating Poteau 56-36 on Friday and No. 10 Broken Bow 90-42 on Saturday — both those games were at Verdigris.

“I’ve been telling our guys all season that I’ve felt like we are a top-five team and after we played the No. 4 team to a five-point game, the kids are really believing that,” Ange said.

Wagoner (14-7) advances to the 4A area tournament for the first time since 2010.

“This was a goal for us going into the season,” Ange said.

The Bulldogs will meet sixth-ranked Tuttle (13-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Checotah. The two schools, already rivals in football and wrestling, meet again when the stakes are high. Wagoner rallied to defeat Tuttle in the football quarterfinals en route to a state title last fall.