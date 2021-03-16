Bright future ahead for Coweta basketball after reaching state tournament

Coweta coach Brandon Maddux sees a bright future for the Tigers’ boys basketball program after its first state tournament appearance since 2018.

The eighth-ranked Tigers’ season ended with a 73-58 loss to No. 6 Sapulpa in the Class 5A quarterfinals Thursday at Owasso High School.

“We’ve got two good guards coming back for two more years,” Maddux said. “And we’ve got some good ones (players) coming up.”

The returning guards Maddux was referring to are Na’Kylan Starks and Mason Ford. Starks averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 assists this season while Ford, who is a stellar defender, averaged 8 points after scoring a career-high 21 in the state tournament.

Another returnee will be junior Tye Lair, who averaged 10.5 points.

Five of the top eight players were seniors who will graduate — Jacob Mills, Tryston Doherty, Brady Robl, Landon Hitchcock and Jeremiah Hall.

Mills ended his high school career with 17 points and nine rebounds against Sapulpa. He was 6-of-6 from the field and 5-of-6 on free throws. Mills was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer this season at 13.3 points and top rebounder at 7.4.