 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walker, Althouse run personal bests at State
0 Comments

Walker, Althouse run personal bests at State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Girl Varsity Cross Country team advanced to the State Cross Country meet for the first time since 2005. 

Coach Tony Wisley said that numerous individual runners have qualified over this time but not a team. 

"The Lady dogs ran well on a crowded State Championship course at Edmond Santa Fe in absolutely ideal weather conditions.  All State Qualifiers received pink State Meet backpacks which went over really well," Wisley said. "Two ladies, Senior Faith Walker and Freshman Tegan Althouse posted personal lifetime record times.  It was an awesome end to a good season."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News