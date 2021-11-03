Walker, Althouse run personal bests at State

The Girl Varsity Cross Country team advanced to the State Cross Country meet for the first time since 2005.
Coach Tony Wisley said that numerous individual runners have qualified over this time but not a team.
"The Lady dogs ran well on a crowded State Championship course at Edmond Santa Fe in absolutely ideal weather conditions. All State Qualifiers received pink State Meet backpacks which went over really well," Wisley said. "Two ladies, Senior Faith Walker and Freshman Tegan Althouse posted personal lifetime record times. It was an awesome end to a good season."