Walk-off seals win for Bristow against Pirates, 18-17

  • Updated
It came down to the last play, but the Pirates were on the wrong end of an 18-17 defeat to Bristow on Saturday, March 6. Bristow trailed 17-16 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Bledsoe doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Pirates trailed by five runs in the fourth inning, but then fought back to lower the final margin. Pirates managed ten runs in the failed comeback. Brayden Tiller, Britton Kirkendoll, Dylan Whiteley, Mason Dunn, Easton Guest, and Dunn powered the rally with RBIs.

In the top of the sixth inning, Pirates tied things up at 14 when Dunn singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The Pirates notched six runs in the fifth inning with offense led by Tiller, Kirkendoll, Whiteley, Dunn, and Guest, who all drove in runs.

The team racked up eight hits in the game. Dakota Angielski and Guest all collected multiple hits for Pirates. Guest and Angielski each managed two hits to lead Pirates.

Sperry vs. Bristow

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Sperry 0 0 1 6 6 4 0 17 8 2
Bristow 0 0 4 7 3 2 2 18 13 1

