Wagoner sacks Sperry, 52-0

SPERRY — Wagoner’s football teams have had a lot of top-flight defensive units in Dale Condict’s 16 seasons at the helm — so many that Condict wouldn’t commit himself about which is the very best.
But it’s pretty clear that the current Class 4A No. 1 Bulldogs’ defense is close to the top of the heap as it proved Friday night in rolling to an impressive 52-0 triumph over 2A No. 6 Sperry before about 2,500 spectators in the Pirates’ Herrington Field.
Braden Drake rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries, Chochee Watson added two TDs and the Bulldogs scored on their first eight possessions. Their first punt didn’t come until the fourth quarter.
But the play of the defense that really told the tale. Wagoner forced turnovers on two of the first three possessions of the game and made plays in the overmatched Pirates’ backfield all night long.
Sperry was held to just 19 yards overall and managed just eight yards on the ground, meaning Wagoner is still in minus territory in that category. Three opponents have combined for a negative-22 yards rushing.
“I’m not sure how we stack up with our other teams,” Condict said. “The 2011 team (with Kevin Peterson and Kerwin Thomas) had quite a defense. But I would have to say that we’re pretty excited with the way we’re playing right now.”
It was a mismatch from the moment it was scheduled, given the difference in classification and relative enrollment of the opponents. As a 4A perennial powerhouse, Wagoner had trouble finding a Week 3 opponent, and the Pirates, who won the 2A state title in 2018 and reached last year’s quarterfinals, had the same problem.
“They called and wanted to play us and I had to respect that,” Condict said. “You don’t see a lot of that these days — people who are up to that kind of a challenge.”
Said Sperry coach Robert Park: “Look at my schedule over the past 22 years and you’ll see that I’ll play anybody. We had a good week of practice and got better this week. It didn’t show tonight, but Wagoner had something to do with that. Their front seven (led by defensive end Isaac Smith, Watson and linebacker Trey Gause) are gonna give a lot of people trouble.”
However, Park said, “Our kids never backed down for one second and I’m proud of them. We played hard.”
Wagoner took control from the opening moments. Kaden Charboneau intercepted Carson Hendrix at the Pirates 18-yard line on the third play and a penalty set the Bulldogs up with first-and-goal from the 6.
Watson carried for 3 yards and Drake scored on the next play and it was 7-0 after the first of seven PAT kicks by Ethan Muehlenweg, who also booted a 37-yard field goal.
Wagoner next forced a short punt and raced 48 yards in five plays. Senior quarterback Sawyer Jones had a 12-yard run to the 21, Drake went 20 to the 1-yard line and scored on the next play.
Muehlenweg’s field goal, following a Sperry fumble, made it 17-0 and the Bulldogs raced 74 yards in six plays on their next possession. Drake went 20 yards on third-and-5 from his 31, Jones ran 40 yards to the Sperry 9 and Watson scored on the next play, bouncing outside and fighting his way through a crowd on the right side.
Watson’s 12-yard TD run capped the next drive and Wagoner moved quickly to score again just before halftime. Jones scrambled out of trouble and threw to Nunu Clayton, who turned the short pass into a 20-yard gain to the Sperry 1, and Drake scored on the next play.
Mike Brown; 918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!