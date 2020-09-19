Wagoner sacks Sperry, 52-0

It was a mismatch from the moment it was scheduled, given the difference in classification and relative enrollment of the opponents. As a 4A perennial powerhouse, Wagoner had trouble finding a Week 3 opponent, and the Pirates, who won the 2A state title in 2018 and reached last year’s quarterfinals, had the same problem.

“They called and wanted to play us and I had to respect that,” Condict said. “You don’t see a lot of that these days — people who are up to that kind of a challenge.”

Said Sperry coach Robert Park: “Look at my schedule over the past 22 years and you’ll see that I’ll play anybody. We had a good week of practice and got better this week. It didn’t show tonight, but Wagoner had something to do with that. Their front seven (led by defensive end Isaac Smith, Watson and linebacker Trey Gause) are gonna give a lot of people trouble.”

However, Park said, “Our kids never backed down for one second and I’m proud of them. We played hard.”

Wagoner took control from the opening moments. Kaden Charboneau intercepted Carson Hendrix at the Pirates 18-yard line on the third play and a penalty set the Bulldogs up with first-and-goal from the 6.