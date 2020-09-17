 Skip to main content
Volleyball Stars of the Week

Volleyball Stars of the Week

Volleyball POTW

The volleyball stars of the week are (left to right): Lacy Devore, Abby Mason and Emi Avery. Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain

Lacy DeVore - Star of the Verdigris JV Tournament

Lacy played well in the middle, getting several blocks and kills. She always has a positive attitude and encourages her teammates. She makes everyone smile!

Abby Mason - Star of the Catoosa Varsity Tournament

Abby had some spectacular plays during the varsity tournament - diving all over the floor. She also had an ace to win the Championship match!

Emi Avery - Star of the Week

Emi is always hustling on the court and leading her teammates with her example. She can play any position and does everything her coaches ask her to do.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

