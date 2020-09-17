Volleyball Stars of the Week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lacy DeVore - Star of the Verdigris JV Tournament

Lacy played well in the middle, getting several blocks and kills. She always has a positive attitude and encourages her teammates. She makes everyone smile!

Abby Mason - Star of the Catoosa Varsity Tournament

Abby had some spectacular plays during the varsity tournament - diving all over the floor. She also had an ace to win the Championship match!

Emi Avery - Star of the Week

Emi is always hustling on the court and leading her teammates with her example. She can play any position and does everything her coaches ask her to do.

