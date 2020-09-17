Volleyball Stars of the Week

-
Lacy DeVore - Star of the Verdigris JV Tournament
Lacy played well in the middle, getting several blocks and kills. She always has a positive attitude and encourages her teammates. She makes everyone smile!
Abby Mason - Star of the Catoosa Varsity Tournament
Abby had some spectacular plays during the varsity tournament - diving all over the floor. She also had an ace to win the Championship match!
Emi Avery - Star of the Week
Emi is always hustling on the court and leading her teammates with her example. She can play any position and does everything her coaches ask her to do.
