Volleyball players receive honors

Karson Pirtle (junior), Piper Lorenzo (senior), and Josie Reed (senior) all received Volleyball Honors announced this week!
Pirtle was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 5A State Tournament on Monday.
Lorenzo was named to the Large East All-State Volleyball Team, which means she will have the opportunity to represent Skiatook at the All-State match next July.
Reed was named as an All-State Alternate, signifying her as one of the Top 15 seniors on the east side of the state.
"We are very proud of these young ladies," said Coach Jamie Fithian
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!