Volleyball players of the week
(left to right): LeAnna Dunagan, Alex Bible and Becca Hudson

 Submitted

The Skiatook Volleyball Booster Club named the volleyball players of the week.

LeAnna Dunagan was the player of the week for last week. Becca Hudson was the player of the week for the first week of August. Alex Bible was the player of the week for Cascia Hall Tournament.

