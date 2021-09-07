Kyla Vining was the player of the week for Aug 23-27 and Julie Castillo was the player of the JV Catoosa Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs are getting a lot of base running time this season. The team racked up an impressive 10 points against Grove.
In the season opener for the 2021 season, the Bulldogs faced the Glenpool Warriors. The Bulldogs struggled throughout the game and the Warrior…
Skiatook football heads to the field for their first game of the season on September 3, 2021. The team made it to the second round of playoffs…
The Sperry Lady Pirates took to the diamond against the Kansas Comets on Tuesday, August 31. The Pirates fell behind early in the game, and de…
The Sperry Pirates came out of the gate ready to play in the first game of the football season. Sperry was on the board first with a touchdown…
The Sperry Pirates, under Head Coach Robert Park start the 2021 season with experienced players in all skill positions.
The Skiatook Volleyball Booster Club named the volleyball players of the week.
