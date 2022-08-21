Tough early schedule prepares Sperry for football success

Sperry football coach Robert Park likes to schedule the best teams he can find early in the year.

“Everybody likes to go 3-0 non-district, but you also want to get tested,” said Park, in his 23rd year as head coach. “That’s something we’ve always done. It’s always worked out for us when we got into district play. We seem like we were a little more ready for the physical type of ball that it takes to make the playoffs.”

The Pirates went 1-2 in non-district play last season with losses to Verdigris, a 3A semifinalist, and Wagoner, which finished 9-3 and made the 4A playoffs. Sperry won five of its next six games and finished second in District 2A-8 to make the playoffs. Sperry's overall record was 6-5.

This fall, Sperry will scrimmage Friday at district rival Beggs, an early 2A favorite. Sperry defeated Beggs in the 2018 state final. The Pirates then follow with non-district games against 3A No. 1 Verdigris (at home in the season opener Sept. 2), 5A Glenpool and 2A Vinita. Combined, those first four opponents went 35-15 last year with two making the semifinals in their respective classes.

“We’re gonna learn a lot about our team real quick, and that’s the goal,” Park says.

Then-sophomore tailback Brady Benham went down with an ankle injury during last season’s first-round playoff loss to Metro Christian. This year, Benham, also a two-time wrestling state champion, will take snaps at quarterback for the Pirates. He says transitioning to his new position was “tough in the beginning.”

“But I get better throwing the ball every day and I get more comfortable,” said Benham.

Senior receiver Mason Dunn has been catching passes from Benham and says his passing skills have “come a long way even just since the spring.” Dunn is one of few players who will keep his role from last year.

“We’re still spreading the ball out as much as we can. We’ve got a lot of guys that are playing new positions,” Park says. “They’re familiar with the system, but, like last year they slot receivers, this year they’re running backs.”

The Pirates graduated eight seniors from 2021. They brought in 20 freshmen — almost half of their 41-team roster.

“I’m pretty sure the rest of them are new, young or they’ve had to switch positions,” Park says. “So that’s been challenging over the spring. But they’re working hard. We’re going to have to rely on some young kids.”

Freshmen Dalton King and Jaden Barnes are likely to start on Park’s offensive line. Park predicts others could step into a role if need be.

“When they put that black helmet on, everybody’s got to be family, and everybody’s got to have the same goal,” Park said.

Walker McCause, who played slot receiver and outside linebacker as a junior, will play some defensive end and running back this year; Stanley Rivas, Sperry’s senior kicker “who has a great leg,” is going to play running back and linebacker this season.

“Our coaches do a good job, and our kids understand, if you’ve gotta move a position, it’s for the betterment of the team,” Park said. “We’ve got to get our best athletes out there.”

Benham says a district title is “definitely possible” for Sperry this year.

“It will definitely be tough with Victory (Christian) and Beggs in there,” Benham said. “If we pull off a couple upsets, I think we can definitely do it.

“The first few games will be challenging and put us in touch to get ready for the district set,” Dunn says. “I think we’ll be alright in districts… in-shape, flying around, playing our best game.”​