Three Bulldogs selected as 4A football all-stars

Skiatook tight end Waylen Conley was selected to play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game and two teammates were also named as Class 4A football all-stars.

Conley had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in five games in 2022. As a defensive end, he had 15 tackles.

The All-State Game is scheduled July 28 at a site to be determined.

Besides Conley, Skiatook linebacker Colton Sutton and receiver Alex Morgan were picked as all-stars.

Sutton had 50 solo tackles plus 144 rushes for 958 yards and 11 TDs in eight games. Morgan caught 40 passes for 609 yards and seven TDs plus recorded 45 solo tackles.