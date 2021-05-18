Skiatook High School tennis coach Stacey O’Dell and members of the SHS tennis program will be conducting a tennis camp June 2-4. The camp will focus on basic tennis skills and competition.
The camp will be held at the Skiatook High School Tennis Facility located behind the activity center from 9-11 a.m. for 4th through 9th grades. Students should bring tennis shoes, a water bottle and a tennis racket.
Registration is $40 in advance or $45 the day of camp. For more information and registration visit skiatookschools.org.
