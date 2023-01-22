Sperry's Ethan Brown reaches basketball scoring milestone

Ethan Brown came into Sperry's high school basketball game against Dewey on Jan. 17 needing 21 points to reach 1,000 in his career with the Pirates.

While there was little doubt that he would get there at some time, would he be able to accomplish the feat in front of the home crowd?

Brown answered that question midway through the third quarter when he sank the first of two free throws en route to a 31-point performance. His team would need all of those points as the Pirates pushed their lead to 17 and then held on for a 69-61 win over the Doggers in a non-conference contest at the Sperry Field House.

"I owe about everything I've done in basketball to my family, my teammates and my coaches. I definitely couldn't have done it by myself," Brown said. "It was a nice feeling to get to a thousand but it was sweeter that we got it and we won."

Brown, who is unsure of his college plans but has fielded some offers, averages 21.5 points a game for the Pirates (4-10). He is connecting on more than 40% of his 3-point shots.

"Ethan can be hard to guard because score in so many ways. He can get the rack or pull up from just about anywhere on the court," said Sperry coach Cole Fancher. "But what sets Ethan apart is the kind of person he is. He has a strong sense of integrity. I'm glad to have coached him and we will miss him when he's gone."​

The Lady Pirates (9-5) defeated Dewey 47-24 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Sperry's teams will visit Bristow on Tuesday and host Berryhill on Friday.