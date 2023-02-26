OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sperry junior Brady Benham won his third state wrestling title in three years Saturday at the Class 3A state tournament at Jim Norick Arena.
Benham prevailed at 157 pounds with a 5-2 decision over Salina's Jack Wilkins. The Pirates finished tied for eighth.
Skiatook's Bulldogs finished eighth in 4A and had two wrestlers reach the championship finals.
At 106 pounds, Skiatook's Jagen Jones lost a 1-0 decision to Chickasha's Jarrett Patty. At 157, Tuttle's Ethan Teague won a 6-3 decision over Skiatook's Josey Jernegan.