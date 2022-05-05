Sperry's baseball regional set to start Friday

Sperry will host a Class 3A baseball regional starting Friday.

After rain delayed the regional's start for a day, the host Pirates (23-10) will play Keys Park Hill (14-11) in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Friday. At 3:30 p.m., Vinita (15-11) will take on Eufaula (22-8) in the other first-round matchup.

The two first-round winners will meet Friday at 6 p.m., followed by an elimination game between the first-game losers at 8:30 p.m. Play will resume Saturday with the finals set for 6:30 p.m. An "if necessary game" would be played Sunday at 4 p.m.

The regional winner will advance to the state tournament May 12-14.

Friday

Game 1: Sperry (23-10) vs. Keys Park Hill (14-11), 1 p.m.

Game 2: Vinita (15-11) vs. Eufaula (22-8), 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m. (loser eliminated).

Saturday

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m. (loser eliminated).

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m. (Tournament ends and Game 3 winner advances to State if Game 3 wins.

Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary) Game 6 teams play again at 4 p.m. if Game 5 winner wins Saturday's 6:30 game. Winner advances to State.