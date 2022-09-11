 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sperry visits Vinita after first football victory over Glenpool

  • Updated
Sperry travels to Class 2A No. 9 Vinita on Friday night for its final football game before district play starts.

Vinita is 2-0 while Sperry is 1-1 after a 34-7 victory over Glenpool on Friday night.

The Pirates, who bounced back from a 44-13 loss to 3A No. 1 Verdigris in the season opener, scored the game’s final 34 points.

Glenpool struck first on Brayden Nelson’s 49-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Sperry responded with Brady Benham’s 2-yard score to tie the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter.

Benham also had touchdown runs of 12, 63 and 9 yards. Sperry’s only other touchdown was on Walker McCause’s 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Benham completed 10-of-15 passes and had 16 carries as he accounted for 233 yards. He also had six tackles.

High School Photo Day (copy)

Brady Benham

 Ian Maule., Tulsa World
