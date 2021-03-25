Sperry track starts season at Dewey

The Sperry girls took 5th place at the Dewey Meet on March 23. Travis showed her speed on the track winning first in the 1600 meter run and second in the 800 meter run. Belk won third place in the 100 meter dash. Rivas won third place for the boys team in the 100 meter dash.
Girls
100m dash: Belk, 3rd, 13.23
800m run: Travis, 2nd, 2:37.78
1600m run: Travis, 1st, 5:57.51
100m hurdles: Akins, 2nd, 17.33
300m hurdles: Akin 6th, 54.93
4x100 relay: Sperry, 6th, 54.72
4x200m relay: Sperry, 5th, 2:02.18
4x800m relay: Sperry, 6th 12:09
High jump: Smith, 5th, 4’10”; Tindell, 6th, 4’10”
Boys
100m dash: Rivas, 3rd, 11.58
High jump: Barnes, 5th, 5’8”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.