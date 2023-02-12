ENID -- In perhaps the most dramatic battle of Dual State's opening day, Class 3A No. 5 Sperry edged No. 6 Perry on a tie-breaker 34-33 after winning the final three bouts, each of them close decisions that would have clinched the triumph for Perry if they went the other way.

After freshman Talon Delk delivered an impressive 6-2 victory over Perry’s Gavin Gerau, Sperry trailed 33-30 heading into the final match Friday. Needing a win, Dylan Abbott outlasted Perry’s Strauss Karcher for a 7-6 triumph at 138 pounds. That left the dual tied at 33-33 and after everyone held their breath for several moments as the officials figured out the tie-breaker criteria, Sperry was announced as the winner, because the Pirates had the edge in overall matches won, 8-6, to take the extra point and the triumph. It was the fourth tie-breaker.

“Any time you can beat Perry, it’s a good day,” said Sperry coach Robert Park. “I’m really lopsided in wins and losses against those guys. Big win by (Delk) at 132, gave us a chance to win the dual. Got a couple of bonus points there, we knew they were going to be tough in the upper weights, but that was a big win at 132, gave us a chance. We thought we could win at 138, found a way to win there at the end, it was big.”

The final bout Friday featured three lead changes in the final 40 seconds alone. The wrestlers entered the third period tied 2-2, before Karcher went ahead 4-2 early on. Abbott then took a 5-4 lead after a takedown with 40 seconds remaining, before Karcher earned an escape point to tie it at 5-5 with about 30 seconds to go. Abbott secured another takedown with about 12 seconds left to go up 7-5, rendering Karcher’s final escape point with three seconds to go irrelevant.

“I just kept trying, I never gave up,” Abbott said. “It was an important match, obviously, to make us win. I pushed through (the pressure), knew I needed a win for the team, just kept going. It worked out.”

After Alex Meier pinned Sperry’s Zane Haddock in 1:12 at 120 pounds, Perry led 33-24 and looked to be in good shape with three bouts left. Then Sperry’s Liam Sherrill came through with an impressive 4-3 decision win over Carson Avery to make it 33-27.

On Saturday, Sperry lost in the semifinals 62-9 to champion Blackwell/DCLA.