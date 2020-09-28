Sperry softball heads to district playoffs after wins over Westville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sperry Lady Pirates took to the field against Westville for district duals on September 28, 2020.

In the first game of the double header, Sperry came out on top, 12-3.

The offensive firepower by Sperry Lady Pirates was led by Hailey Miller, Emily Carlson, and Kylee Reed, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the fifth inning.

Caitlin Parker, Brynlee Delk and Kelsey Myers had two hits each. Parker also had two RBIs during the first match-up.

Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Sperry 0 3 3 0 6 x x 12 9 5 Westville 0 0 3 0 0 x x 3 3 4

The Lady Pirates looked confident on the field as they dominated again during the second game, winning 11-3.