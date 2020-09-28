 Skip to main content
Sperry softball heads to district playoffs after wins over Westville

Sperry Pirates logo (copy)
Lindsey Chastain

The Sperry Lady Pirates took to the field against Westville for district duals on September 28, 2020.

In the first game of the double header, Sperry came out on top, 12-3. 

The offensive firepower by Sperry Lady Pirates was led by Hailey Miller, Emily Carlson, and Kylee Reed, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the fifth inning.

Caitlin Parker, Brynlee Delk and Kelsey Myers had two hits each.  Parker also had two RBIs during the first match-up.

The Lady Pirates looked confident on the field as they dominated again during the second game, winning 11-3.

A huge second inning with an offensive onslaught by Kylee Reed, Harlie Miller, Hailey Miller, Emily Carlson, Caitlin Parker, and Kelsey Myers, all driving in runs in the bottom of the second.

The Lady Pirates will now head to district playoffs.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

