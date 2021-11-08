Sperry seniors honored

Related to this story
The Girl Varsity Cross Country team advanced to the State Cross Country meet for the first time since 2005.
Rylee Anglen and Ryleigh Lynn were named to the Middle East All State Softball Team this year. The team is selected from seniors in classes 3A…
The Skiatook Bulldogs faced off against the Miami Wardogs on Friday, October 29. Seniors from football, band, and cheerleading were honored be…
Skiatook’s football seniors were honored on October 29, 2021.