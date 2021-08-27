Sperry Pirates Hoping for another playoff chance this season

The Sperry Pirates, under Head Coach Robert Park start the 2021 season with experienced players in all skill positions.
Senior Carson Hendrix returns as quarterback this year. Last year, Hendrix has 2,000 total yards. The team will look to the rest of the seniors Nic Ball, Jerry Travis, Jaiden Ruff, Autry Williams, Chayse Cormican, Brayden Tiller, Dawson James, Haylin Butler, and Luke Barnes as leaders.
The Pirates began their season on August 27 against Mannford. See more photos of the Pirates on Page A2.
Sperry Pirates Football Schedule 2021
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8.27
|Mannford
|Home
|7 p.m.
|9.3
|Verdigris
|Home
|7 p.m.
|9.17
|Wagoner
|Away
|7 p.m.
|9.24
|Nowata
|Away
|7 p.m.
|10.1
|Dewey
|Away
|7 p.m.
|10.8
|Adair
|Home
|7 p.m.
|10.14
|Salina
|7 p.m.
|10.22
|Claremore Sequoyah (Homecoming)
|Home
|7 p.m.
|10.29
|Kansas
|Away
|7 p.m.
|11.5
|Rejoice Christian
|Away
|7 p.m.