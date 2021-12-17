 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sperry Pirates fall to Bristow in home opener
0 Comments

Sperry Pirates fall to Bristow in home opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lady Pirates took on Bristow (4-1) on Tuesday, December 14 in their first home game of the season. Bristow came away with a 54-41 win. The Lady Pirates are 2-4 on the season.

11.30 Mannford 45-34 (L)

12.2 Dewey 30-27 (W)

12.10 Keifer 53-45 (L)

12.11 Preston 49-44 (L)

12.9 Rejoice Christian 42-34 (W)

The Sperry Pirates faced Bristow (2-3) in their home opener for the 2021-22 basketball season. Bristow won the game 56-32. Sperry is 1-5 this season.

11.30 Mannford 81-40 (L)

12.2 Dewey 68-41 (L)

12.9 Preston 81-43 (L)

12/10 Summit Christian Academy 57-37 (W)

12.11 Rejoice Christian 44-25 (L)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert