Sperry Pirates fall to Bristow in home opener

The Lady Pirates took on Bristow (4-1) on Tuesday, December 14 in their first home game of the season. Bristow came away with a 54-41 win. The Lady Pirates are 2-4 on the season.
11.30 Mannford 45-34 (L)
12.2 Dewey 30-27 (W)
12.10 Keifer 53-45 (L)
12.11 Preston 49-44 (L)
12.9 Rejoice Christian 42-34 (W)
The Sperry Pirates faced Bristow (2-3) in their home opener for the 2021-22 basketball season. Bristow won the game 56-32. Sperry is 1-5 this season.
11.30 Mannford 81-40 (L)
12.2 Dewey 68-41 (L)
12.9 Preston 81-43 (L)
12/10 Summit Christian Academy 57-37 (W)
12.11 Rejoice Christian 44-25 (L)